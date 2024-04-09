US transfers thousands of seized Iranian weapons, rocket launchers and ammunition to Ukraine





The United States transferred thousands of machine guns, sniper rifles, rocket launchers and hundreds of thousands of munitions seized in Iran to Ukraine last week, US Central Command announced Tuesday.

Ukraine is suffering a battlefield shortage of weapons and ammunition in its war against Russia, with the United States unable to send more equipment from its own stockpiles until more additional funds are approved by Congress.

CENTCOM said the equipment transferred to Ukraine is enough to equip a Ukrainian brigade of about 4,000 men with small arms rifles. These weapons will help Ukraine defend itself against the Russian invasion, CENTCOM said in a statement.

The munitions were initially seized by the U.S. military and its partners on four separate stateless vessels in transit between May 22, 2021 and February 15, 2023, but the U.S. government only obtained ownership of the equipment through the process of civil forfeiture from the Department of Justice until December of last year. , CENTCOM said.

This is not the first time that the United States has transferred seized Iranian military equipment to the Ukrainians. The United States transferred more than 1 million rounds of seized Iranian ammunition to the Ukrainian armed forces in October, CNN previously reported.

Over the past year, the U.S. Navy has seized thousands of Iranian assault rifles and more than a million rounds of ammunition from ships used by Iran to ship weapons to Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. The seizures, frequently carried out with regional partner forces, target small, stateless vessels on routes historically used to smuggle weapons to the Houthis.

Last year, the Biden administration worked to legally send the seized weapons, which are stored at CENTCOM facilities across the Middle East, to the Ukrainians.

