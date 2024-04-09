Britain will not stop arms exports to Israel, David Cameron says | david cameron





David Cameron has confirmed that the British government will not halt arms exports to Israel after seven aid workers were killed in an airstrike in Gaza last week. He insisted Britain would continue to act in accordance with international law.

The Foreign Secretary said he had reviewed the most recent legal advice on the situation on the ground but this did not change the UK's position on export licensing.

But Sir Cameron said ministers had serious concerns about humanitarian access in Gaza during a joint press conference with his US counterpart Antony Blinken, urging Israel to turn its promises on aid into reality.

Downing Street is under increasing pressure from senior Conservatives to halt arms exports after the humanitarian crisis in Gaza grew and three Britons were killed in an attack on aid group World Central Kitchen.

Cameron said continuing to allow arms exports would put the UK in line with other like-minded countries, and reiterated that the UK has strong legal processes for assessing such licences.

He said: We do not publish legal advice and we do not comment on legal advice, but we act in a way that is consistent with that and we are and must be a government in accordance with the law.

The former prime minister said the Israel-Hamas conflict was a different situation to when Britain issued a summary of legal advice before taking military action in Libya, or more recently in the Red Sea.

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy accused Cameron of hiding from scrutiny and said his refusal to release legal advice was not enough.

It was important that the UK was not implicated in any breach, Lammy said. If there is a clear risk that UK weapons could be used to seriously breach international humanitarian law, the Government should stop selling them.

Cameron told reporters during a visit to Washington after having dinner with Donald Trump at the former president's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida: I have now reviewed the situation in Gaza and the most recent advice on the conduct of Israel's military operations. .

Our position on export licensing has not changed as a result of our latest assessment. This is consistent with the advice I and other Ministers have received and we will continue to review this position.

However, let me be clear that we continue to have serious concerns about humanitarian access issues in Gaza during the review period and beyond.

We saw a welcome increase yesterday with around 400 trucks coming in. This is the highest figure since October 7, and of course there is Israel's public commitment to provide support to Gaza. Now these must be turned into reality.

Cameron also called for Gaza's water to be turned back on, the port of Ashdod and its northern crossings opened, and aid to reach all of Gaza.

The UK's arms export regime will ban the supply of arms to Israel if there is a clear risk that the items could be used to commit or facilitate serious violations of international humanitarian law. British companies provide about 0.02% of Israel's total arms imports.

At least 33,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip in the six months since the Oct. 7 atrocities committed by Hamas in southern Israel, more than a third of them children, according to the Health Ministry.

Cameron declined to comment on the content of his discussions with Trump following a surprise visit to the presumptive Republican presidential nominee's Florida resort, saying only that they touched on a variety of important geopolitical topics.

He said this was fully consistent with precedent for government ministers meeting opposition politicians ahead of elections, adding: I remember meeting Prime Minister Mitt Romney when he was a candidate. I remember Gordon Brown meeting Barack Obama when he was a candidate.

The visit was part of efforts to bolster U.S. support for Ukraine as he launched his latest appeal to Congress for a multibillion-dollar aid package for Kiev.

