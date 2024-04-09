US sends weapons seized in Iran to Ukraine





The Pentagon has supplied Ukraine with thousands of Iranian-origin weapons seized en route to Houthi militants in Yemen, U.S. officials said Tuesday, marking the Biden administration's latest injection of emergency support to kyiv while a multibillion-dollar aid package remains blocked in Congress.

The weapons include 5,000 Kalashnikov rifles, machine guns, sniper rifles and rocket-propelled grenades, as well as half a million rounds of ammunition. They were discovered aboard four stateless vessels between 2021 and 2023 and made available to Ukraine as part of a Justice Department civil forfeiture program targeting Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to the U.S. Central Command, which oversees military operations in the Middle East.

The April 4 arms transfer is a striking development, underscoring the administrations' difficulty in maintaining a once-robust pipeline of U.S. aid to Ukraine, while officials warn that political gridlock in the House led by Republicans cost Kiev on the battlefield. The fact that the weapons are indeed coming from Iran is also significant, as Russia is counting on the regime to bolster its military capacity and the long-running feud between Washington and Tehran has once again reached a boiling point in recent years. last days.

Administration officials have said Ukraine faces a series of grim scenarios if additional U.S. military aid does not materialize. Russian forces launched an aggressive offensive, supported by devastating glide bombs, to break through Ukrainian lines and conquer more ground in the east of the country. President Volodymyr Zelensky said his beleaguered army, faced with dwindling ammunition stocks, was trying to find a way not to retreat.

Central Command, which has stepped up efforts to intercept Iranian weapons destined for Yemen's Houthis amid the militants' months-long assault on commercial and military ships, said the cache sent to Ukraine was enough to provide rifles to an entire brigade.

Contacted after Tuesday's announcement, a Ukrainian commander stationed in the east of the country estimated that half a million rounds could last up to a month, spread across three battalions, which each represent about 600 soldiers at full capacity. power.

It is important to note that the inventory disclosed by the central command does not include artillery shells, which constitute one of Ukraine's most urgent needs on the battlefield. Ukrainian commanders were forced to ration both, leaving troops and civilians increasingly vulnerable to Russian attacks.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has refused to vote on a Senate-approved national security package that also includes aid to U.S. ally Israel and other priorities national security, should present a plan for an additional Ukraine. help later this month. But he did not say when the House might vote on the matter.

Johnson has been criticized by Democrats for failing to act on the legislation, while some Republicans who vehemently oppose additional spending on the war have said he would put his presidency at risk if he tried to do so. TO DO.

Ukraine is not looking for someone to do the fighting for it, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Tuesday, appearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee. They are asking for the means to support their efforts.

Austin predicted that Ukraine's military would soon atrophy without more U.S. weapons.

The alarming picture from the battlefield has prompted officials in Washington and across Europe to reconsider the risks to their own security they are willing to take to continue helping Ukraine.

Last month, for example, the Pentagon announced it would send $300 million in additional U.S. weapons to kyiv after realizing unexpected savings in recent arms deals. This package was the last sent to Ukraine.

Ukraine's equipping with Iranian weapons highlights an unusual scenario in a modern conflict. Iran has supplied Russia with a significant number of one-way attack drones targeting Ukrainian military units and its civilian infrastructure. The weapons delivery announced Tuesday creates the possibility that a Ukrainian soldier could bring down an Iranian-made drone with a lucky shot from a confiscated Iranian-made machine gun.

The batch of weapons supplied to Ukraine was inspected and found to be safe and in working order, a U.S. defense official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the transfer process. Ukrainian troops have in the past expressed frustration with the condition of some weapons supplied by the United States and the West, which often come from older warehouse stocks.

The Pentagon has worked to track and disrupt Iranian arms shipments to its proxy forces throughout the Middle East, with particular emphasis lately on those to Yemen, where the Houthis have claimed their attacks against commercial ships were intended to show solidarity with Hamas. fighters fighting Israeli forces in Gaza.

These attacks coincided for a time with a rise in violence by Iranian-backed groups against U.S. military personnel in Iraq and Syria. Over the winter, after the United States retaliated for the deaths of three American soldiers in Jordan, hostilities in those countries declined.

But tensions have reached a new high in recent days after an Israeli attack earlier this month on a diplomatic compound in Syria, which killed senior Iranian commanders. U.S. officials have denied Washington's involvement, but Tehran maintains that as Israel's main supporter, the United States must be held responsible.

Isabelle Khurshudyan in kyiv, Abigail Hauslohner, Dan Lamothe and Missy Ryan contributed to this report.

