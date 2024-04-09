Masters 2024 tee times: Full first round groupings and UK start times at Augusta National | golf news





Grouping and tee time for the opening round of the 88th Masters Tournament held at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

United States, unless specified; always BST; X stands for amateur.

Masters – Live

Starts at 2pm on Thursday, April 11th in Hall 1

1300: Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Jake Knapp

1312: Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp), Taylor Moore,

1324: Danny Willett (Eng), Austin Ecroat, Stefan Jaeger (Ger)

1336: Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Luke List, X Christo Lamprecht (Rsa)

1348: Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Bryson DeChambeau

1400: Jack Johnson, Corey Connors (Kans),

1412: Sergio Garcia (Esp), Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox (Nzl)

1424: Lucas Glover, Byung-Hoon An, Harris English

1436: Phil Mickelson, Jeff Straka (Aut), Tony Finau

1448: Nick Taylor (Can), Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Russell Henry

1506: Patrick Cantlay, Lee Min-woo (Australia), Rickie Fowler

1518: Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas

1530: Jon Rahm (Esp), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Nick Dunlap

1542: Scotty Scheffler, Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Xander Schauffelli

1554: Wyndham Clarke, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Cameron Smith (Aus)

1606: Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk (Paul), Grayson Murray.

1618: Camilo Villegas (Col), Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis (Aus)

1630: Mike Weir (Can), Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn),

1642: Vijay Singh (Fij), Siwoo Kim (Kor), Emiliano Grillo (Arg)

1654: Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin (Can),

1712: Justin Rose (Eng), Eric Cole, Peter Malnati

1724: Akshay Bhatia, JT Poston, Shane Lowry (Irl)

1736: Bubba Watson, Nikolaj Hojgaard (DEN), Adam Schenck

1748: Patrick Reed, Sungjae Lim (Kor), Kurt Kitayama

1800: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon (France), Tyrrell Hatton (United Kingdom)

1812: Adam Scott (Australia), Sam Burns, Cameron Young

1824: Tiger Woods, Jason Day (Australia), Max Homa

1836: Brian Harmon, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim (Korean)

Image: Five-time major winner Brooks Koepka tied for second at last year's Masters.

1848: Jordan Spieth, Ludwig Oberg (Swe), Sahis Tegalla.

1900: Dustin Johnson, Colin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood (English)

