



The U.S. Soccer Federation today broke ground on its first-ever National Training Center (NTC) and headquarters, unveiling the new facility as the Arthur M. Blank US Soccer National Training Center .

US Soccer's Arthur M. Blank National Training Center is another step in the federation's ambitious strategic plan to grow soccer across the country and will have a direct impact on each of the soccer's five strategic pillars. US Soccer. The commitment to build a training center was made possible by a $50 million contribution last year from iconic businessman and philanthropist Arthur M. Blank, co-founder of Home Depot and owner of Atlanta United.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp were on hand for the first dig ceremony, along with Blank, officials from US Soccer and Fayette County and Dan Cathy, the founder of Trilith in Fayette County, Georgia, where the facility will be located. .

The Arthur M. Blank National Football Training Center will span 200 acres and include more than a dozen soccer fields and more than 100,000 square feet of indoor courts for all 27 American football national teams, including including senior women's and men's teams, youth and extended national teams. The teams. The facility will also include more than 200,000 square feet of high-performance facilities, locker rooms, meeting rooms and headquarters for all US Soccer employees and is expected to open in 2026.

Today is another incredible day for soccer in America and Georgia, and while my family and I are truly honored and humbled by the name of the center, it is not about us, but about the countless young men and women who will have the opportunity. to pursue their dreams here, Blank said. This facility will be more than just a place to play football, it will be a center that serves as a beacon of joy and opportunity for the surrounding community and all who pass through its doors. I look forward to our continued partnership with the U.S. Soccer Federation and our shared passion for the beautiful game and its continued growth.

While the Arthur M. Blank National Football Training Center will be used by all U.S. national football teams, a portion of the contribution from Blank and his Family Foundation will be directed specifically toward the construction of facilities for the nine extended national teams (ENT) of American football. , in particular to support the national cerebral palsy (CP), deaf and disabled (wheelchair) football teams, including thoughtful design of changing rooms and training facilities to maximize accessibility for players.

Arthur M. Blank Renderings of the United States National Soccer Training Center

Arthur's contribution is the foundation of our partnership in Atlanta, and his generosity will change soccer in America,” said U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone. The Arthur M. Blank US Soccer National Training Center will have a massive impact on the entire American soccer ecosystem, from our 27 national teams, to all of our members, to countless players, coaches and referees at across the country, providing a dedicated facility for training, recovery and innovation. I truly believe that this facility will help us grow soccer in the United States and take us to the next level.

“By breaking ground today on the U.S. Soccer National Training Center, we are not only building a state-of-the-art facility; we are laying the foundation for the future of U.S. Soccer here in Atlanta,” said U.S. Soccer CEO US Soccer, JT Batson. This effort symbolizes our collective aspirations and ambitions, and we are deeply grateful to the State of Georgia, the City of Atlanta, Fayette County and all of our sponsors and partners who have made this milestone possible. With enthusiastic support from the greater Atlanta area. “

Georgia is proud to break ground today on the new home of our U.S. national teams, the Arthur M. Blank National Football Training Center, said Governor Brian Kemp. Our state has played a major role in the world of sports as a hub for national and global sporting events, and today we are once again reminded of this growing importance. Congratulations to the U.S. Soccer Federation and all the state and local leaders who worked to make this project a reality.

Architecture, design and planning firm Gensler will serve as the project's architect and interior designer, combining its decades of experience designing some of the world's most notable corporate office spaces and iconic sports facilities to create a dynamic campus for American football. The company was also recently announced as the designer of the upcoming premium spaces at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, further enhancing Atlanta soccer fans' experience and engagement with the sport ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Led by developer Four Stones Real Estate, construction of the facility will begin in the near future.

“Gensler is thrilled that the U.S. Soccer Federation has chosen the Greater Atlanta area as its headquarters, underscoring Georgia's commitment to cultivating soccer excellence at the state and national levels,” said Colin O'Brien, Executive Director regional at Gensler. “Our sports experts at Gensler are at the forefront of the industry, implementing innovative equipment and technologies that revolutionize athlete health and performance. With this project, we look forward to incorporating these cutting-edge features and supporting the next wave of soccer athletes for generations to come. »

The facility will serve as the headquarters of the United States Soccer Federation, creating a central hub for the entire soccer community, including coaches and referees, to access the best training, technology and infrastructure needed to promoting successful and sustainable play environments across the country. For players, the Arthur M. Blank US Soccer National Training Center will ensure uninterrupted access to elite infrastructure for training, development, recovery and performance analysis, cultivating expertise and excellence in sport at the international level.

The location of the Arthur M. Blank National Football Training Centers provides proximity to the Town of Trilith, a master-planned residential and mixed-use community with a school, restaurants, retail and offices. The town of Trilith is adjacent to Trilith Studios, a major film and television production studio in Fayette County, which has brought worldwide attention to this south Atlanta community and spurred huge investment in the area. Established in 2014, Trilith Studios is one of the largest production facilities in Georgia and one of the largest purpose-built studios in North America.

The location became an obvious choice by meeting key criteria including accessibility and proximity to Atlanta's main international airport as well as downtown, an optimal climate for year-round programming, the ability to generate local economic impact and the opportunity to be part of a diverse, growing community.

The facility will include full ADA accessibility for visitors and players in the building and throughout the practice field. Additionally, sustainability will be at the forefront of the design process and the project team will pursue LEED certification by integrating energy-efficient systems, water harvesting and protection of surrounding natural habitats.

The Arthur M. Blank National Football Training Center will create approximately 400 new jobs and represents an investment valued at more than $200 million. In line with US Soccer's vision to promote diversity, inclusion, equity and belonging and to eliminate barriers on and off the field, the Federation is committed to working with minority-owned businesses and to women.

The Coca-Cola Company is a founding partner of the Arthur M. Blank National Training Center and played a significant role in US Soccer's decision to locate the complex in the company's hometown. In July 2023, Coca-Cola North America and US Soccer entered into a transformative, long-term partnership agreement that supports the growth of the game at all levels of the US Soccer ecosystem. To further its commitment, the Coca-Cola Foundation awarded a $5 million grant to fund youth and workforce development programs at the Arthur M. Blank, called A Journey to a Better Life.

Coca-Cola and US Soccer are united in the ambition to create historic events that spotlight national talent and increase opportunities for all United States youth national teams and broader national teams, growing the sport and by increasing participation in football in all its forms.

To learn more about the Arthur M. Blank US Soccer National Training Center project and how it will transform soccer in the United States, visit ussoccer.com.

Trilith is a master-planned community in Fayette County, Georgia, featuring world-renowned businesses and one of the largest purpose-built studios in North America, all surrounded by a community of thought leaders, creative and storytellers in the film, sports and entertainment industries. . Trilith combines world-class lifestyle and amenities with world-class stages, workshops, resources and facilities. Trilith is the anchor of Trilith Studios, a leading film and television production studio focusing on the best facilities, cutting-edge technology and premium content. Trilith Studios is home to blockbuster films like Avengers: Endgame and WandaVision. Trilith Studios encompasses nearly 1,000 acres of studios, workshops, offices and backlots. Adjacent to Trilith Studios is Trilith City, a 235-acre residential and mixed-use project designed as a gathering place for creatives, artists and storytellers. In addition to Trilith Studios and Trilith City, Trilith includes the Trilith Foundation, whose mission is to enrich the lives of creatives through mental, physical, spiritual and relational support, and the Trilith Institute, which provides innovative initiatives and educational opportunities to inspire the next generation of storytellers. Trilith is a community that offers all the resources great storytellers need to produce anything they can imagine. It's not just a place where dreamers dream. Trilith is where dreams come true. Ideas come to life. Learn more at trilith.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atlutd.com/news/u-s-soccer-breaks-ground-arthur-m-blank-national-training-center-in-trilith The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos