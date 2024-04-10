Reviews | Ironically, China Leads Key New U.S.-Pacific Alliance





Israel and Ukraine may be sucking all the oxygen out of foreign policy, but this week in Washington, one of the most important international developments is something else entirely. The leaders of two important Asian allies will meet together with the US president, highlighting a new three-way alliance for the first time. And the man who deserves the most credit for making this possible is, ironically, Chinese President Xi Jinping.

When President Biden meets with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippine President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. at the White House on Wednesday, these leaders will present this new trilateral alliance as focused on common interests and principles such as freedom of navigation and the rule of law, rather than on common interests. than that directed against a single country. But the subtext is clear: As China's appetite for power and territory grows, Indo-Pacific allies are banding together and asking the United States for help.

For the Biden team, this summit is the culmination of years of work to build new alliance groups in Asia. They have already held meetings with the leaders of the Quad (US, Japan, Australia and India), AUKUS (Australia, UK and US), Japan and South Korea last year last at Camp David. The latter arrangement is sometimes referred to internally as JAROPUS (Japan, Republic of the Philippines, and United States), an acronym coined by U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel that has not yet fully caught on.

The Indo-Pacific comes down to two strategic visions, Emanuel told me in an interview. The first is that this is China's neighborhood and China sets the rules. The other is that the United States is a permanent Pacific power that can be bet on for a long time. The American version is gaining ground.

In the long term, the common will of countries to oppose Chinese aggression alone will not be enough to maintain the momentum. Unless the United States improves the investment and trade elements of its Indo-Pacific strategy, Asian allies will eventually turn to China out of economic necessity. But for now, Xi's bullying has his neighbors calling for more U.S. engagement and cooperation.

My message to Xi Jinping is this: don't change, said Emanuel, a little facetiously. Keep it up at home and in the neighborhood. He deserves to be recognized for all his help.

The backdrop to the meetings is a tense, medium-scale crisis currently playing out in the South China Sea. Beijing claims ownership of around 90% of this crucial waterway, which a third of global shipping uses each year. For years, Beijing has harassed and threatened ships near disputed islands and geographic features it claims as its own. Lately, Chinese tactics have become increasingly dangerous.

Chinese coast guard ships began firing water cannons and even ramming Philippine ships trying to bring supplies to a reef called Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands. Philippine troops occupy the reef, living on a decrepit ship that the country deliberately abandoned there in 1999. This issue is so important in the Philippines that it has pushed Marcos, who came to power in 2022 with Beijing's support, toward the western camp.

Japan, which has its own territorial disputes with China, already provides the Philippines with ships, radar and other technology to help it patrol its waters. Today, ahead of the summit, the three allies and Australia launched joint naval patrols in the South China Sea. Tokyo and Manila are also finalizing a deal to allow Japanese troops to be temporarily based in the Philippines, alongside U.S. troops.

Chinese state media calls the measures provocative and destabilizing. Marcos' break with China also earned him the ire of domestic critics, including his own sister. But he says his country can only stand up to Beijing with the help of allies such as the United States and Japan, and that the best way to convince Xi to curb his aggression is to show strength. He is right on both counts.

The deterrence game is heating up in the South China Sea, with the Philippines on the front lines, Patrick Cronin, president of Asia-Pacific security at the Hudson Institute, told me. And all this has huge implications for the Taiwanese scenario.

In my conversations with officials from both countries, their first question is always: What will Donald Trump do if he is re-elected? No one really knows, but given Trump's actions during his last term, Asian allies have reason to be concerned. Trump withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership. He threatened to withdraw American troops from Japan and South Korea if they did not pay more to accommodate them. He fell in love with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Trump had good relations with then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and then-Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, but both leaders have left. Many Trump administration officials who worked to strengthen alliances in Asia will not return. For a second Trump term, the only safe bet is unpredictability.

Washington tends to focus on the urgent rather than the important. But with China's growing power, the United States must demonstrate that despite two ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza and domestic political dysfunction, America can still play the long geopolitical game in Asia. Hopefully this week's trilateral summit will mark the beginning, not the end, of that effort.

