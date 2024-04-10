Reviews | The recovery of the American economy after the Covid crisis: were we just lucky?





The American economy has been much more successful in recovering from the Covid shock than in dealing with the consequences of the housing bubble of the 2000s. As I noted in my last column, four years after the start of the recession in 2007-2009, employment was still five million short of its pre-recession peak. This time it's an increase of almost six million.

And even though there was a wave of inflation, it seems to have broken. This is particularly evident if we measure inflation as other countries do. The harmonized consumer price index differs from the regular consumer price index in that it does not include the owner's equivalent rent, an imputed cost of housing that no one actually pays and which in fact constitutes largely a lagging indicator; and thanks to this measure, inflation has already been reduced to around 2 percent, the federal government's inflation target:

Basically, America quickly restored full employment while experiencing a one-time rise in the price level without a sustained rise in inflation, the rate at which prices rise. Not bad, especially considering all the dire predictions made along the way.

But could we have done better? And to the extent that we succeeded, were we just lucky?

My view is that we did very well, that the American response to the Covid shock was, in retrospect, quite close to optimal. But the miracle of 2023, the combination of rapid disinflation and a strong economy, was something of an accident. Policymakers believed that raising interest rates would cause a recession and raised them anyway because they believed such a recession was necessary. Fortunately, they were wrong on both counts.

What do I mean by saying that this policy was almost optimal? Covid disrupted the economy in a way previously associated only with wartime mobilization and demobilization: there was a sudden and significant shift in the composition of demand, with consumers moving away from in-person services and purchasing more physical products, a change broadened and perpetuated by the rise. remote work. The economy was unable to quickly adapt to this change, so we found ourselves facing supply chain issues, insufficient capacity to deliver goods, as well as excess capacity in services .

How should politics respond? There was a clear argument, nicely formalized in a 2021 paper by Veronica Guerrieri, Guido Lorenzoni, Ludwig Straub and Ivan Werning presented at the Jackson Hole Federal Conference that year, for strongly expansionary monetary and fiscal policy which limited job losses in the service sector, even though it would mean a temporary increase in inflation. And that's more or less what happened.

The big risk with such a policy was the possibility that the rise in inflation would not be temporary, that inflation would become entrenched in the economy, and that bringing it down would require years of high unemployment. This is the infamous argument made by Larry Summers and others. But this argument has proven fundamentally wrong, not only because of poor forecasting, which happens to everyone, but also because of a misunderstanding of how economics works. Although inflation lasted longer than Team Transitory expected, it has, as we predicted, eased without a significant increase in unemployment. It is worth noting that inflation has never been anchored in expectations, as it was in the 1970s:

In fact, America has experienced the strongest recovery in the advanced world without experiencing significantly higher inflation than other countries:

American decision-makers therefore seem to be more or less right. But as I have already suggested, it was probably a happy coincidence.

It's instructive to look at the projections made by members of the Feds Open Market Committee that sets interest rates in December 2022 and compare them with what actually happened:

The FOMC had been raising rates since early 2022 in an effort to control inflation, and it was clear from the projections that members believed both that its efforts would cause a recession and that a recession was necessary. Their median projection was that economic growth would almost stop and unemployment would rise by about one percentage point, triggering the Sahm rule linking rising unemployment to recession. And if growth had actually stopped, it likely would have turned negative, because significant slowdowns in growth tend to lead to sharp declines in business investment.

What actually happened was that the economy proved much more resilient to higher interest rates than the Fed had predicted, so growth continued to advance and unemployment did not increase significantly. But inflation still fell, falling below the Fed's projections. The economy therefore surprised the Fed in two ways, both positive. It turned out that disinflation did not necessitate an increase in unemployment; but it turned out that the rate hikes did not hurt employment as expected.

In my opinion, the first mistake, believing that we needed high unemployment, is difficult to excuse. There were very good reasons to believe that the 1970s were a bad model for post-pandemic inflation when no one could have known that the economy would ignore high rates. But then I would say that, wouldn't I, because I didn't make the first mistake, but I made the second.

In any case, what is remarkable is that these were compensatory errors. The Fed's mistake on inflation could have led it to impose a gratuitous recession on an economy that didn't need one, but the rate hikes proved appropriate, not to cause a recession but to offset a increased spending that might otherwise have been inflationary. Overall, the policy appears to have been about right, creating an economy that was neither too cold, suffering from unnecessary unemployment, nor too hot, experiencing inflationary overheating.

Yes: policymakers have stumbled upon Goldilocks.

What went well? As I said, the claim that inflation would be difficult to control never made much sense given what we knew. The economy's resilience in the face of high interest rates is harder to explain, although one driving force may be immigration: slow population growth was a popular explanation for secular stagnation, hence an influx of working-age adults was perhaps exactly what we needed. .

I guess the most important point is that in macroeconomics as in life, it is important to be good, but also very important to be lucky. And we were lucky this time.

Quick hits

Immigrants did not eliminate jobs for the native-born, but they did spur growth.

Interest rates have less effect in countries like America, where most mortgages are fixed rate.

Something else that was transitory: the pandemic killing wave.

The preferred political orientation has become blurred. (Can beacons do this?)

Facing the music

