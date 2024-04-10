Sex offenders allowed to remain in UK – more than half of appeals against asylum decisions successful | uk news





Home Office asylum decisions are being overturned by more than half of applicants. A convicted sex offender has been granted refugee status after a judge ruled he would be at risk of “mob violence” in Afghanistan, Sky News can reveal.

The man, who was found guilty of 'offending and exposing public decency' in 2017, was placed on the sex offenders' register but was given permission to remain in the country.

According to the evidence of several doctors at his asylum appeal hearing, he “continues to behave inappropriately towards women”.

In June 2020, an immigration tribunal judge granted him refugee status after agreeing with lawyers that his “dangerous behavior” would expose him to “unfair treatment” in Afghanistan.

Immigration tribunal courts, where judges can overturn Home Office decisions, have ruled in favor of asylum seekers 51% of the time since 2021.

Image: Sky News revealed in June 2020 that a person convicted of a sex offense had been granted refugee status.

And the majority of those who fail are unable to return home and remain in the UK illegally.

According to Ministry of Justice figures, on average more than £34 million per year has been spent on legal aid on asylum cases since 2017.

The Sky News investigation comes on the same day the watchdog said Britain's spending on support for asylum seekers rose to £4.3 billion in 2023.

The Independent Commission for Aid Impact said this figure had increased because the Home Office had paid £2.5 billion for hotel accommodation this year, adding “concerns about value for money continue” about department spending. He said.

Home Secretary Laura Parris told Sky News the government “wants to end this merry-go-round” of people entering the UK illegally, adding: “The public is absolutely right to expect foreign criminals to be deported after serving their sentences.” conclusion”.

Meanwhile, Labor's shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper criticized the “chaos of the asylum system” and a “complete lack of enforcement” when someone has committed a serious crime.

She told Sky News that it was true that the UK provides “refuge for people fleeing persecution and conflict”, but added that “standards must be maintained” and those who do not have the right to stay will be removed.

'They just send letters'

Sakhile, 47, applied for asylum in the UK after arriving from Zimbabwe 18 years ago. She said she was at risk of persecution because of her political views. Over the years, she filed four additional claims, all of which were unsuccessful.

She has never been threatened with removal. “They just send a letter and ask if you want to go voluntarily,” she says.

Almost two-thirds of those refused asylum – 55,273 people – were not recorded as having left the UK in the decade to 2011, according to analysis of Home Office data by the Migration Observatory.

This figure, which stands at 61% of failed asylum seekers, may be much higher as it does not include partners or children.

Abdul Ezedi, the Afghan man responsible for carrying out a chemical attack on a woman and two children in Clapham, has remained in Afghanistan despite being twice rejected by the Home Office.

Despite being on the sex offenders register, he was granted asylum on appeal after claiming he had converted to Christianity and was at risk of persecution in Afghanistan.

Religious conversion is just one reason why an appeal may be successful.

Sky News has examined court documents that identify “westernization” as claims by people that their stay in the UK will lead to persecution in their home countries while they await the decision.

Image: “Westernization” is another reason why refugee claims can be successful.

One Iraqi Kurdish family said their daughter was used to living as a “Western woman.”

“If this family moves from Liverpool to Baghdad and continues to live the way they are living here, they will soon face problems,” the judge said.

‘The system is broken’

In an interview with Sky News earlier this month, Science Secretary Andrew Griffiths said: “We cannot base our asylum system on gullible clergy and left-wing lawyers.”

But claims of activity within the court have regularly been dismissed by opponents of the government.

“The asylum system is broken,” said Ahmed Aydeed, director of public law at Duncan Lewis, who regularly represents asylum seekers. “Lawyers only work within the system that was created. I think the public will be very upset about the way this whole system works.”

Image: Duncan Lewis Public Law Director Ahmed Aydeed

A Home Office spokesperson told Sky News: “We remain firm in our long-standing policy of deporting people who have no right to remain in the UK.”

“Our illegal migration laws make this possible because people who enter the UK illegally have their asylum claims and human rights claims declared inadmissible and they are banned from living in the UK.

“Each asylum application is assessed individually, including individual deportation decisions.

“If people have previously been refused asylum in the UK, they can make a new asylum claim through a legal representative.”

