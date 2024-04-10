Xylazine: Powerful 'zombie drug' known as Tranq has 'infiltrated' UK market, experts warn | uk news





A powerful animal tranquilizer plaguing American cities has now “infiltrated” Britain's illegal drugs market, a report has warned.

Xylazine, often called “Tranq” or the “zombie drug” because of its effects on users, has already been labeled an “emerging threat to the nation” by the White House.

The drug was first linked to a UK death during the post-mortem of Karl Warburton, who was found dead at his home in Solihull in May 2022.

Users say that after receiving the injection, the skin can become inflamed and infected and begin to rot, a phenomenon called “flesh-eating”. He previously told Sky News that the mixture increases intoxication.

Researchers led by academics at King's College London said the health threat “has now extended to the UK”.

Their study, published in the journal Addiction, looked at a variety of toxicology, drug testing, and causes of drug seizures.

While it is commonly mixed with illicit drugs, xylazine has been found in counterfeit prescription pills, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) vapes, and cocaine.

Image: Tranq users may experience inflammation or infection

What is xylazine?

In the hands of veterinarians, xylazine is a commonly used sedative, often mixed with ketamine to sedate animals including horses, cows, and cats.

As a non-opioid sedative, it can inhibit the transmission of brain impulses to the central nervous system. But in recent years, it has become synonymous with darker uses, including as a cutting agent for illicit drugs such as heroin.

In the United States, compounds with fentanyl have had widespread effects on drug users in American cities. That's Washington's concern about the outbreak, which President Joe Biden's administration has labeled a new threat to the country and outlined a six-point plan to address it.

Its characteristic effect of putting users in a zombie-like state has earned it the nickname “tranq” or “zombie drug.” However, there are probably much more serious side effects for users who often develop skin irritation and infections at the site where the drug was injected.

Xylazine usage appears to be increasing at an alarming rate. From November 2021 to August 2022, 80% of drug paraphernalia that tested positive for fentanyl in Maryland's needle exchange program also contained xylazine.

And in May last year, the first death outside the United States was recorded after using the product. Karl Warburton died at his home in Solihull in May 2022.

By the end of August last year, researchers had discovered 35 cases of xylazine in England, Scotland and Wales. No cases have been detected in Northern Ireland.

They presented data on samples from a toxicology laboratory, where the drug was found in 16 people, including 11 who died.

Eleven of the samples were from last summer.

They also mentioned the death of Mr Warburton, who the coroner said had a history of using illegal drugs.

Image: Karl Warburton had xylazine in his system at the time of his death. Photo: Facebook

An autopsy on the 43-year-old found he had heroin, fentanyl and cocaine in his system, as well as xylazine.

He “likely purchased heroin but was unaware that heroin contained xylazine and fentanyl,” according to a report in the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine.

In most cases, tranquilizers are mixed or “cut” by dealers with powerful opioids, such as heroin or fentanyl, with the goal of lowering prices and increasing demand.

Lead author Dr Caroline Copeland, from King's College London, said: “We now know that xylazine has entered the UK’s illicit drug market.

“This is a cause for alarm as far more people who use drugs other than heroin users will be exposed to the harms of the drug.

“We also know that most people who purchase heroin do not intend to purchase xylazine and that this combination increases the risk of overdose.

“Xylazine has been designated an ‘emerging threat’ to the United States, and this public health threat is of growing concern in the UK.”

Dr Copeland urged the government to introduce “simple” measures to prevent the xylazine epidemic, including testing strips and informing healthcare providers of signs of xylazine use.

She also said pathologists and coroners should request toxicology testing for xylazine in relevant cases to understand its true prevalence.

Despite the findings, MANDRAKE, the UK's first publicly funded urban testing and harm reduction facility based in Manchester, said it had not yet detected the substance in samples from 2022 to early 2024.

A government spokesman said: “We recognize the threat from xylazine and are determined to protect people from the threat posed by this and other illicit synthetic drugs.”

“We will not hesitate to act to keep our people safe.

“Following advice from the Advisory Committee on the Misuse of Drugs (ACMD), we plan to make xylazine a Class C drug, meaning anyone supplying this substance could face up to 14 years in prison, a fine or both. there is.”

