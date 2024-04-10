



Ministers are considering banning the sale of smartphones to children under 16 after several opinion polls showed significant public support for such restrictions.

The government published guidelines on mobile phone use in English schools two months ago, but after several campaigns other regulations are said to be being considered to better protect children.

Esther Ghey, the mother of 16-year-old Brianna, who was murdered last year, has been campaigning for age restrictions on smartphone use and tighter controls on access to social media apps.

Ghey told the BBC in February: It appears that laws have been introduced to ensure that mobile phones are only suitable for under-16s. So, if you are over 16 you can have an adult cell phone, but if you are under 16 you can have a cell phone. It may not include all currently available social media apps.

A March Parentkind survey of 2,496 parents of school-aged children in the UK found that 58% of parents think the government should ban smartphones for children under 16. Additionally, more than four out of five parents said they felt smartphones were harmful to children and teenagers.

Another survey by More in Common found that 64% of people thought banning smartphone sales to under-16s was a good idea, while 20% said it was a bad idea.

The curb was also popular among Conservative voters in 2019, with 72% supporting the ban, as did 61% of Labor voters, according to the think tank.

But the thought of another ban unsettled some conservatives. One Tory government source described the idea as far-fetched, commenting: It is not the government's role to intervene and be the parent of a small child. This is to help you become more aware of your parental rights, such as restrictions on using websites, apps, and even parental control apps.

They said that only in extreme cases can a government parent be better than an actual parent or guardian.

A government spokesman said: “We do not comment on speculation.” Our commitment to making the UK the safest place for children online remains steadfast, as evidenced by our groundbreaking online safety laws.

Rishi Sunak is already bracing for a backlash against his plans to ban the next generation from buying cigarettes. Anyone born after 1 January 2009 and currently under the age of 14 cannot legally buy cigarettes in the UK for the rest of their lives. This follows plans approved by Parliament to raise the smoking age by one year each year. First reported by the Guardian.

This policy was first announced at last year's Conservative Party convention. However, New Zealand's Conservative government has since announced that it will roll back the smoking ban.

