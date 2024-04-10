Why I might leave the United States even if Trump loses





Kennedy was wrong. The real Kennedy, not the crazy nepo baby currently trying to get Trump elected. I'm talking about his presidential uncle, JFK, who said, “Ask not what your country can do for you.” Ask what you can do for your country.

It's a good line. People love this phrase. This is also total BS.

The fact is that most of us are here by chance. We found ourselves thrust into a world that was neither our fault nor our choice. The fact that we are in this particular nation at this particular time is just a stroke of luck. So why do I owe a single, solitary thing to this landmass I'm on?

Why should I wonder what I can do for America when America is failing so many of us?

There are many ways to think about a nation. The JFK model is an example: the nation is a home and we are all responsible for maintaining and improving that home. That's a nice way to look at it, but it also implies a family structure because a house, after all, is a place to house a family.

So what happens when other family members don't keep their end of the bargain? What happens when Mom and Dad won't stop bickering long enough to make sure the electric bill gets paid? What happens when the family is in a state of dysfunctional disorder? What if I do my part by washing the dishes but the roof falls on my head?

I used to think of my nation as my home and my fellow Americans as, in a sense, my family. I feel this less and less. Not because I've abandoned America, but because I'm not sure I ever understood America in the first place.

I began to think about Kennedy's words with something akin to bitterness. Yes, I am grateful for the opportunities I have had in my life. But I can't honestly say they were given to me by America, any more than I can say the macaroni and cheese I made for lunch was given to me by Kraft. I paid for this mac and cheese and I paid for America.

And America continues to fail me.

What does a nation owe its citizens in exchange for their allegiance? Safety, certainly. Can we say that the United States is holding up its end of the bargain when people are regularly massacred in shopping malls, churches, concerts and schools?

What about health care? Education? Infrastructure? What about opportunities for all? Is this nation, the richest and most powerful that history has ever known, using its vast resources to improve the lives of all Americans?

The question is rhetorical because the answer is obvious.

I'm not even going to talk about our foreign follies over the last 80 years. I limit this conversation to our domestic situation and the lack of a coherent national vision. We no longer know who we are since the withdrawal of the Soviets in the early 90s.

Even then, what were we? A beacon of freedom in a darkening world? It’s the story we loved to tell ourselves, but it was always, at best, an exaggeration. Since World War II, we have essentially been a war machine sponsored by Ronald McDonald. The Soviets just gave us a place to point our missiles.

The values ​​that we claim to defend: democracy, freedom, equality. These same values ​​that we bombard other countries into accepting are not even practiced here. We are neither the freest nation, nor the most democratic, nor the most egalitarian.

Not even close.

Instead, we are going backwards as we challenge important questions about reproductive rights, free speech, and the ability of any of us to overcome the narrow stranglehold on American opportunity to to become, to quote the old Army recruiting poster, all that we are. maybe.

This isn't about the 2024 election. I'm not going to embody the cliché of so many privileged liberal Americans who say I'm going to flee the country if Donald Trump wins.

Increasingly, I'm not sure it matters who wins in November. Can anyone reorient this hobbled and sclerotic nation in four years? In eight? What can we do to reinvigorate/redefine our national identity? Do we have to have another damn world war for Americans to find a purpose?

If we were going to defend so-called American exceptionalism, let's start by making this place exceptional. Not just for Met Gala attendees but for everyone.

I will continue to defend this nation until the time I leave it (if that day ever comes). I will stand up for the things I believed about this nation, not because I owe it anything, but because it owes it to me, just as it owes it to all of us. Allegiance is a two-way street. If you want ours, you have to give us yours.

So I ask questions.

Why are healthcare costs out of control? Why do students begin their professional lives with student debt of a hundred thousand dollars or more? Why can't families survive on one income? Why doesn't the country provide child care for working mothers?

Why are the educational outcomes of so many people in this country so bad? Why do minorities die at a higher rate than the majority population? Why does the world's richest nation have declining life expectancy while other nations see their citizens living longer?

Above all, my question is: what can my country do for me?

