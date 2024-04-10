Masters 2024 tee times: Round 2 full groupings and UK start times at Augusta National | golf news





Grouping and tee time for the second round of the 88th Masters Tournament held at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

United States, unless specified; always BST; X stands for amateur.

Start from hole 1

1300: Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk (Paul), Grayson Murray.

1312: Camilo Villegas (Col), Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis (Aus)

Masters – Live

Friday, April 12th at 2pm

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Who will win the Masters? Watch the opening major of the year live seven days a week on Sky Sports Golf

1324: Mike Weir (Can), Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn),

1336: Vijay Singh (Fij), Siwoo Kim (Kor), Emiliano Grillo (Arg)

1348: Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin (Can),

1400: Justin Rose (Eng), Eric Cole, Peter Malnati

1412: Akshay Bhatia, JT Poston, Shane Lowry (Irl)

1424: Bubba Watson, Nikolaj Hojgaard (DEN), Adam Schenck

1436: Patrick Reed, Sungjae Lim (Kor), Kurt Kitayama

1448: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1506: Adam Scott (Australia), Sam Burns, Cameron Young

1518: Tiger Woods, Jason Day (Australia), Max Homa

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Five years have passed since Tiger Woods surprised the world by winning the Masters. Let's take a look back at his iconic 2019 win as we pick the best shots of the week.

1530: Brian Harmon, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim (Korean)

1542: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Sahith Theegala

1554: Dustin Johnson, Colin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

Masters – Live

Friday, April 12th 7:30 PM

1606: Eric van Rooyen (Rsa), Jake Knapp

1618: Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp), Taylor Moore,

1630: Danny Willett (Eng), Austin Eccroat, Stefan Jaeger (Ger)

1642: Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Luke Liszt,

1654: Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Bryson DeChambeau

1712: Jack Johnson, Corey Connors (Kans),

1724: Sergio Garcia (Esp), Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox (Nzl)

1736: Lucas Glover, Byeong-hun An, Harris English

1748: Phil Mickelson, Jeff Straka (Aut), Tony Finau

1800: Nick Taylor (KAN), Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Russell Henry

1812: Patrick Cantlay, Lee Min-woo (Australia), Rickie Fowler

1824: Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas

1836: Jon Rahm (Esp), Matt Fitzpatrick (Ingle), Nick Dunlap.

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

See Rory McIlroy's picks for his best and worst shots at Augusta National over the years

1848: Scotty Scheffler, Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Xander Schauffelli

1900: Wyndham Clarke, Viktor Hovland (Nord), Cameron Smith (Australia)

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Sir Nick Faldo believes Scottie Scheffler's attitude towards golf is what sets him apart from his rivals. When does the Masters take place on Sky Sports?

Full tournament coverage will begin at 2pm during the first two rounds on Thursday, April 11 and Friday, April 12. Key group activities and regular updates around the course will be available on Sky Sports Golf until the global broadcast period begins. At 8pm.

The red button on Sky Sports Golf brings plenty of extra action across all four days, with Sky Q and Sky Glass providing plenty of bonus feeds and the ability to track players' progress through various parts of Augusta's famous layout.

Sky Sports Golf will show extended build-up content and occasional live updates from the course over the weekend before the global broadcast period begins at 8pm for the third round and 7pm for the final day, via the red button. Early action is available throughout.

Who will win the Masters? It will be broadcast live exclusively on Sky Sports from April 11th to 14th. The live broadcast of the special group will begin on Sky Sports Golf on Thursday, April 11th at 2pm. Stream the Masters and more golf with NOW.

Advertising content | Stream Sky Sports now

Stream Sky Sports live with no commitment with a monthly or daily membership on NOW. Get instant access to live action from Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.skysports.com/golf/news/24512/13111164/the-masters-2024-tee-times-full-groupings-and-uk-start-times-for-second-round-at-augusta-national The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos