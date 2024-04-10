



Global financial markets have downgraded their expectations for an imminent interest rate cut on both sides of the Atlantic after figures showed US inflation rose more than expected in March.

Figures from the U.S. Department of Labor show that a rise in fuel costs and housing rents pushed the Consumer Price Index (CPI) up 3.5% in March from a year earlier, which is more than expected by Wall Street economists.

Amid a sell-off in financial markets, monthly inflation and core CPI, which excludes volatile items including energy and food, also rose more than expected.

Yields on U.S. government bonds rose sharply, while stocks fell in New York, amid speculation that stubborn inflationary pressures could force the U.S. Federal Reserve to delay cutting interest rates.

Expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in June have collapsed, said James Knightley, chief international economist at Dutch bank ING. July is also uncertain, meaning September is the most likely starting point for any easing, which would limit the Fed to a maximum of three rate cuts this year.

The figures also led traders to sharply reduce their bets on a reduction in borrowing costs from the Bank of England in June, as inflation in the US and UK could persist at higher levels than previously thought.

Financial markets now give a 54% chance that the UK central bank will keep interest rates unchanged in June, having previously reflected a greater chance of a cut ahead of the release of US inflation figures.

Inflation in the world's largest economy fell sharply from its peak of more than 9% in 2022, but remained stubbornly above the federal government's 2% target rate. Inflation in the UK fell from over 10% last year to 3.4% in February. Figures for March are expected to be released next week.

The latest figures from the United States show that March's increase was driven by rising housing and gasoline costs. Together, these two indexes contributed to more than half of the monthly increase in the index, the Labor Ministry said. Gasoline increased 1.7% from the previous month and is 1.3% higher than the same period last year. Housing is up 5.7% from a year ago and increased 0.4% for the month.

Ryan Stewart, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, pointed out that gas prices typically rise this time of year. But it still has economic costs, because every $0.01 increase in the retail price of gasoline reduces consumer spending by between $1 billion and $1.5 billion over a year, he wrote in a note to investors.

The Fed has raised its benchmark interest rate from near zero to more than 5% over the past 16 months in an effort to curb inflation. Recently, the central bank delayed any further rate hikes and economists had expected rate cuts later this year. Those hopes have faded in recent weeks amid signs that inflation has remained persistent.

The US central bank has a dual mandate: to keep prices under control and to maximize employment. The job market has remained robust despite the federal government's attempts to calm the economy, creating 303,000 jobs last month.

Inflation news will further complicate the US election in November, as Joe Biden attempts to highlight progress in the US economy. Nearly 15.2 million jobs have been created since he took office and unemployment has remained below 4% for the longest period in 50 years. Meanwhile, stock markets hit record highs and inflation, while above the Fed's target, fell sharply.

But polls show voters are unhappy with the president's economic management, inflation and high interest rates. Some economists are now predicting that the Fed may not start cutting rates until after the election.

In a statement, Biden said: “Today's report shows that inflation has fallen more than 60% from its peak, but we still have more to do to reduce costs for working families hard. Housing and grocery prices remain too high, even though prices for household essentials like milk and eggs are lower than a year ago.

Biden called on companies to use their record profits to lower prices and attacked Republicans who he said want to cut taxes on billionaires and big corporations, while helping special interests and big pharmaceutical companies raise prices .

On his social media site Truth Social, Biden's presidential rival Donald Trump wrote: INFLATION is BACK and RAGING! The Fed will never be able to credibly lower interest rates because it wants to protect the worst president in the history of untied countries. [sic] States!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2024/apr/10/us-inflation-march-cpi

