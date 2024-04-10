Xylazine, a flesh-eating 'zombie drug', sweeps the US and kills 11 people in the UK





Xylazine, the flesh-eating zombie drug sweeping the US, has been linked to 11 deaths in the UK, researchers have warned.

Also known as tranquilizers or tranquilizers, these drugs are powerful animal tranquilizers. If a person injects it, it can cause dangerously slow heart rates and large scars on the skin, including ulcers and abscesses.

This is causing a serious problem in the United States, where addicts are often seen in a catatonic state on the streets and overdoses have increased by 35% since 2021.

To determine the impact in the UK, Kings College London contacted every toxicology laboratory in the UK and found xylazine in samples from 16 people, 11 of whom died.

Researchers have warned the drug is being mixed with other substances, including cannabis vapes, and have asked coroners to test for the substance to understand whether it is widespread in the UK.

Cause of alarm

Dr Caroline Copeland, from Kings College London, said: We now know that xylazine has entered the UK's illicit drug market. This is a cause for alarm, as many more people who use drugs besides heroin users will be exposed to the harms of the drug.

We also know that most people who buy heroin do not intend to buy xylazine, and that this combination increases the risk of overdose. Xylazine has been labeled an emerging threat to the United States, and this public health threat is a growing concern for the UK.

Xylazine is known as the zombie drug because it can cause wounds to spread to the arms and legs, causing the skin to rot. It has already been linked to thousands of deaths in the United States.

The first death outside North America was Karl Warburton, 43, from Solihull, West Midlands, who died in May 2022.

In most cases, xylazine is mixed with powerful opioids like heroin or fentanyl, but studies have also found it on its own and in mixed cocaine, counterfeit codeine, Diazepam (Valium) tablets, and even cannabis vapes.

Healthcare workers have been asked to test skin ulcers to determine if they are related to xylazine use.

Health complications or difficulties

Dr Adam Holland, co-author and co-chair of the Special Interest Group in the School of Public Health at the University of Bristol, said: The appearance of xylazine in the UK pharmaceutical market and the proliferation of powerful synthetic substances, including nitazene and benzodiazepine analogues, are of great concern.

We must expand the range of harm reduction interventions available to people who use drugs, including drug testing and overdose prevention centers, to give them the opportunity to stay safe.

Professor John Strang, Head of Addictions at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience at King's College London, who was not involved in the study, said of the findings: Especially because these changes sometimes bring new health complications or problems.

The study was published in the journal Addiction.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/04/09/flesh-eating-zombie-drug-from-us-linked-to-11-deaths-in-uk/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos