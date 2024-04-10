Is the United States in “vibecession”? Here's why Americans are pessimistic even as the economy improves.





Inflation and financial pressures are leading more and more Americans to believe they need more retirement savings.

The job market is expanding, wages are rising and inflation is slowing — all key measures that economists say demonstrate a resilient and strong U.S. economy. The problem is that Americans don't feel it.

The disconnect between consumer gloom and upbeat economic data has sparked much debate over the gap, with some experts calling it a “vibecession.” The idea behind the term is that Americans base their economic opinions on “feelings” rather than what is actually happening in their financial lives.

For example, inflation has largely declined since its 40-year high of 9.1% in June 2022. But about three in four consumers in swing states said they think inflation is heading in the “wrong direction ”, according to a recent Wall Street study. Review survey.

But there may be more to Americans' dour views than financial pressures that are not necessarily reflected in data like the Consumer Price Index, which measures the pace of inflation. For example, the CPI does not account for the impact of rising borrowing costs caused by the Federal Reserve's 11 rate hikes to combat the highest inflation in 40 years.

In other words, consumers are paying more for credit card debt and loans, but this is not directly reflected in the CPI, which measures commonly purchased goods and services like groceries and clothing. . Credit card debt hit a record $1.13 trillion in the fourth quarter, the highest since the Fed began tracking it in 1999.

“There are some items that are intentionally excluded from the CPI: credit card costs aren't in it,” noted Kayla Bruun, senior economist at Morning Consult. “It’s a big burden on the cost of living.”

It's a problem that was highlighted by former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers in a February research paper, with Summers and his co-authors pointing out that borrowing costs have risen “at rates they don't had not been achieved in decades. This reinforces Americans' concerns about the cost of financing major purchases, from cars to homes, the newspaper notes.

Consumers will likely face high borrowing costs for some time to come. Although the Fed is expected to cut interest rates later in 2024, recent economic data and persistent inflation have prompted some economists to predict the cuts could come later in the year.

Last week, a Fed official raised the possibility that the central bank might not cut interest rates at all in 2024, suggesting that consumers and businesses may not see much relief in borrowing in the near future.

Inflation and loss aversion

The pace of inflation will face reality on Wednesday, when the latest Consumer Price Index data is released. Economists expect prices to have risen 3.4% on an annual basis in March, reflecting a slight increase from the previous month's rate of 3.2%, according to financial data firm FactSet.

Although inflation has undoubtedly eased from its recent 2022 peak, inflation appears to be moving sideways, according to a new report from Morning Consult. Recent inflation data is also above the Fed's goal of returning to a 2% annual inflation rate, and Americans continue to view this issue as a major economic concern.

Some economists have pointed to wages, which are now rising faster than the rate of inflation, as a reason why Americans should have a positive outlook on the economy. But this ignores how consumers perceive prices – and the psychological impact of loss aversion, or why losing something (or paying more money for goods or services) has a greater impact than “an equivalent gain,” Bruun said.

“Consumers seem to be more bothered by prices than they psychologically feel the benefits of their pay,” Bruun noted. “My team's theory on this is that it comes down to loss aversion: you feel the pain of having to part with your money rather than the increase in your income.”

And Americans might describe inflation as going in the “wrong” direction, even though it is actually falling, because of their shopping experiences, Bruun noted.

“Consumers look at prices and see that they are increasing, and if you are asked, 'Is inflation up or down compared to a year ago?' they know prices are up compared to a year ago, and so they will say, 'Prices are going up, and that means things are getting worse,'” she noted.

Even as inflation slows, prices continue to rise, albeit at a slower pace than during the post-pandemic inflationary surge. It's likely that consumers will eventually get used to these higher price levels, but it could take some time, Bruun added.

“When people realize they can afford it, the gap between economic data and Americans' views on the economy could narrow,” she predicts.

