UK weather: The Met Office has delivered its verdict on a 72-hour mini-heatwave in the aftermath of Storm Kathleen.

Weather in the UK is set to get warmer over the next few days, with temperatures soaring across the country, forecasters say.

According to the National Meteorological Administration, temperatures are expected to peak on Thursday, with high pressure expected to briefly record temperatures in the 20s across the Southeast, before cold air moves in on Friday.

The UK was battered by winds of up to 70mph and heavy rain as Storm Kathleen left the country earlier this week.

A spokesperson for the Korea Meteorological Administration said, “As warm air moves across the country from the west today, mild weather will arrive in most parts of the country this afternoon and tomorrow.”

Temperatures in the south-east are expected to reach the upper teens, possibly 20C, tomorrow before cold air moves in again from the north-west by Friday.

Temperatures are expected to peak in parts of the south-east on Thursday afternoon, according to the Met Office.

The average temperature across the UK in April is usually around 15C, so this is warmer than average for the year. But the Met Office says a real heatwave will only arrive when temperatures soar above 25C in most areas.

BBC weather presenter Helen Willets added that the next three days would be warmer, with bright skies and sunshine expected across the country.

She said we could see brighter skies and sunshine before the next round of rain returns to the West.

Warm Atlantic air will stay with us through Thursday and indeed Friday, ending the week and possibly the start of the weekend, but not as full as colder air moves in after that.

According to the Met Office, the weather will be cloudy in southern parts of the country on Thursday, but clear skies elsewhere will brighten and people will feel warm in the sunshine.

Winds and showers are expected across the north and west on Friday and Saturday, while bright and cool weather is expected elsewhere.

Warm Atlantic air will remain in place throughout Thursday and Friday and into the start of the weekend (Meteorological Service).

Let's take a look at the weather ahead

wednesday

It's a bright but chilly start for many. However, the wet and windy weather already across the far west will extend eastward to all areas throughout the day. Rain will fall heaviest in the northwest, with patchy rain falling in the southeast.

Heavy rain in the northwest will spread throughout the southeast overnight and gradually weaken. Cloudy and humid ahead, then clearing with rain. The wind continues to blow.

thursday

In the southern region, it will be cloudy and rainy throughout the country. Elsewhere, skies will brighten, bringing sunny weather. The wind is slowly weakening. Feeling warm in the sunlight.

From Friday to Sunday

Friday and Saturday will be windy and showery from the north and west. Elsewhere it's brighter and fresher. Sunny on Sunday, but with some blustery showers to the north and west. It's fresher.

