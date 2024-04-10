Biden announces new steps to deepen military ties between the United States and Japan





Washington — The United States, Japan and Australia will create a joint air defense network, President Biden announced Wednesday alongside the Japanese Prime Minister, unveiling several new initiatives aimed at deepening defense and security cooperation. intelligence between their two countries.

“Together, our countries are taking significant steps to strengthen security and defense cooperation,” Biden said at a joint news conference with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in the White House Rose Garden. “We are modernizing command and control structures. And we are increasing the interoperability and planning of our militaries so they can work together seamlessly and effectively. This is the most important improvement in our alliance since its inception. I am also pleased to announce that for the first time, Japan, the United States and Australia will create an air missile and defense architecture network.”

And AUKUS – the Biden-era trilateral defense partnership between the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom – is “exploring how Japan can join our work,” Mr. Biden said.

President Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shake hands after a joint press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House on April 10, 2024. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The announcements come amid growing concerns about China's influence in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world. Kishida is in Washington this week for his first official state visit as prime minister.

“Our alliance with Japan is purely defensive in nature,” Mr. Biden said. “It is a defensive alliance. And the things we are discussing today enhance our cooperation and are purely about defense and preparedness. It is not aimed at any particular nation or threat to the region, and it has nothing to do with conflict.”

Mr. Biden also announced that two Japanese astronauts will join future US space missions, and one of them will become the first non-American to land on the surface of the Moon.

The president and Kishida met Wednesday at the White House before holding a joint news conference. Mr. Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hosting a state dinner Wednesday evening in honor of the Japanese leader, recognizing the decades-long relationship between the two nations.

“President Eisenhower said his goal was to establish an unbreakable partnership between our countries,” Mr. Biden said. “Today, the world can see that this goal has been achieved and that our partnership is indissoluble.”

Details of a strengthened military partnership will be worked out by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Japanese counterpart over the coming months, senior administration officials told reporters Tuesday. The United States, however, expects Japan to step up its efforts and play an important role in producing more military and defense equipment.

As Philippine President Bongbong Marcos joined the two leaders for a three-way summit Thursday, a clear goal of this week's meetings between the United States and Asian countries became clear: emphasizing global coordination in the face of growing hostility from China in the region. .

In recent weeks, China has had some maritime skirmishes in the South China Sea with the Philippines, with the Chinese coast guard directing water cannons at Philippine ships.

That hostility will not deter the Philippines, U.S. officials said. “The isolated country on Thursday is China, not the Philippines,” one official said of the tripartite summit in Washington this week.

School children arrive to see President Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcome Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife Yuko Kishida to the White House on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Alex Brandon/AP

On greater intelligence cooperation, U.S. officials noted that the Japanese have “taken substantial steps” to protect the most sensitive intelligence information, although the official said there is “still work to be done.” to do” before Japan reaches the level of information security required to potentially join the Five. Eye Intelligence Network. Joining the intelligence-sharing agreement – ​​which brings together the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom – is seen by Japanese security experts as a way to strengthen protection against China's provocations.

The high-level goals are part of a 70-point plan the United States and Japan are expected to announce this week.

Other promises are lighter. Japan has offered seedlings to replace hundreds of popular cherry blossom trees in the Tidal Basin region, and Japan's prime minister was expected to begin some of those plantings during a ceremony on the National Mall on Wednesday.

A “major” moon deal, increased academic research and a new scholarship allowing U.S. high school students to participate in exchange programs with Japanese schools will also be announced, officials said.

Overall, U.S. officials also said the U.S.-Japan alliance shows that Mr. Biden's theory of increased engagement with Indo-Pacific countries can foster greater cooperation across the world . A senior administration official previously said that Japan was only concerned about its “perimeter,” but that in recent years the country has been a strong supporter of Ukraine, sanctions against Russia and is more engaged in the Middle East.

“Wherever U.S. objectives are challenged, Japan stands with us,” a U.S. official said.

More from CBS News

Bo Erickson

Bo Erickson is a reporter who covers the White House for CBS News Digital.

