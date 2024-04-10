USWNT vs. Canada: Match Recap and Highlights | 2024 SheBelieves Cup Final





COLUMBUS, Ohio (April 9, 2024) The United States women's national team won its fifth consecutive and seventh overall SheBelieves Cup title in thrilling fashion, defeating Canada 5-4 in a shootout on goal after a 2-2 draw in regulation time in the championship match. of the SheBelieves Cup 2024, presented by Visa.

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher scored one penalty and saved three, a feat accomplished only twice in USWNT history, both times by her in the span of five weeks and defender Emily Fox converted the penalty decisive in the sixth round of penalties to lead the United States to victory. . Doubles from forward Sophia Smith, who was named SheBelieves Visa Cup MVP, and Canada's Adriana Leon forced penalties after a stalemate in regulation time.

The pace was high from the jump as the United States dominated possession and held most of the first 10 minutes of Canada's half. Connecting passes and creating chances all over the pitch, the Americans came close to opening the scoring in the 29th minute thanks to a brilliant effort from 19-year-old Jaedyn Shaw, who was on a hot streak and was involved in both goals tonight. as well as scoring in the semi-final in Japan after Alex Morgan played a pass towards Shaw inside the box. She deftly flicked the ball over a defender and lay down to fire a shot on goal, but Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan did well to step out and smother the attempt.

Against the run of play, Canada was the team to find the opener, after a long ball down the right flank forced Naeher to scramble towards the top of the penalty area. The 50/50 ball ricocheted off Canada's Naeher and Ashley Lawrence and landed at the feet of defender Deanne Rose, who played it to Leon inside the box only to finish into an open net. Morgan almost equalized just two minutes later after trying to capitalize on a poor clearance following a free kick, but Kadeisha Buchanan did well to block the shot from a corner and send the United States into halftime with a 1-0 deficit.

The United States came out strong in the second half and it took just five minutes before Smith equalized with a brilliant left-footed strike from just outside the box from a deft pass from Shaw. Smith almost scored again in the 62nd minute on a breakaway following a superb ball from Mallory Swanson, but the ball barely escaped under her feet and was cleared by a retreating Canadian defender. His efforts then paid off in the 68th minute after Shaw spotted striker Trinity Rodman in midfield. Rodman did well to attract two defenders to put pressure on her, leaving Smith open for a pass into the right side of the box and she executed a stylish finish through the legs of Sheridans to take the lead.

Canada caught a break in the final minutes of regulation after Leon was judged to have been brought down in the United States' box on what was a soft call at best. She approached the penalty spot and converted with a powerful strike in the 84th minute to level the score and send the match to penalties at the final whistle.

After facing each other on penalties on March 6 in the semi-finals of Concacaf W Gold 2024, the familiar foes once again met on penalties, this time with a trophy on the line. was a thrilling affair as it ended in sudden death, but Naeher's heroics, which included back-to-back saves on Canada's third and fourth attempts, stole the show and plunged the raucous crowd of 19,049 fans into exaltation. Defender Emily Fox took her first-ever penalty in a shootout as a professional and delivered the final blow by converting the spot-kick that won the match and saw the United States lift the trophy once again.

The United States fell behind in the shootout when Trinity Rodman had her first attempt stopped. It took the U.S. until the third round to get back into a tie after Smith and Naeher scored, then Naeher saved Jade Rose's shot. After Naeher then saved substitute Chloe Lasse's shot, team captain Lindsey Horan scored the United States' fourth try. Julie Grosso then converted, meaning Emily Sonnett's shot could have clinched the win for the United States on her fifth shot, but she fired her shot over the top. Lawrence then converted and defender Abby Dahlkemper also scored in a decisive sixth attempt for the United States, but Naeher stopped late substitute Evelyne Viens' shot, setting the stage for the Fox heroics, and she slammed her winning shot into the net as Sheridan. went the wrong way.

GOAL SCORING OVERVIEW:

CAN Adriana Leon (Deanne Rose), 40th minute: Canada played from the back with a long ball down the right flank, which Ashley Lawrence brought down near the penalty area as Naeher rushed over. The two collided and the ball landed at the feet of Rose, who played it to Leon inside the box for it to finish into an open net from 12 yards. United States 0, CAN 1

United States Sophia Smith (Jaedyn Shaw), 50th minute: After a bit of chaos near the edge of the goal, Coffey took the ball out of the box and took Shaw out to the right, where she made a pass 'a touch to Smith, who dribbled. inside to get away from his mark and fired a left-footed shot from 19 yards out to beat the goalkeeper inside the left post. USA 1, CAN 1

USA Sophia Smith (Trinity Rodman), 68th minute: Shaw brought Rodman into Canada's defensive half from midfield. She drew two defenders to pressure her, allowing her to pass to her right to the running Smith to finish with a low shot from about eight yards out. USA 2, CAN 1

CAN Adriana Leon (Penalty Kick), 86th minute: Canada was awarded a penalty after Leon was brought down in the United States box. She approached the penalty spot and fired a powerful shot down the right. USA 2, CAN 2

Additional Notes: Sophia Smith's goals marked her 17th and 18th career goals and her second and third of the year. His three goals in 2024 have been against Canada. It was Smith's sixth career multi-goal game and it was two years to the day that she scored a hat trick at Lower.com Field, tallying three times in the United States' victory over the Uzbekistan April 9, 2022. Jaedyn Shaw helps set up Smith's goal marked his first career assist. She leads the United States with six goals this year (5 goals, 1 assist). The penalty shootout marked the second time in 35 days that the USWNT took a penalty shootout against Canada. Alyssa Naeher is the only goalkeeper in USWNT history to save three penalties in a shootout, a feat she has now accomplished twice. The United States have won each of their last seven SheBelieves Cup matches and are undefeated in their last 20 matches in the competition, with their last SheBelieves Cup defeat coming to France in 2017. – SHEBELIEVES CUP MATCH REPORT 2024 –

Match: United States Women's National Team vs. Canada Women's National Team

Date: April 9, 2024

Competition: SheBelieves Cup 2024

Location: Lower Field.com; Columbus, Ohio

Attendance: 19,049

Kickoff: 7:07 p.m. ET

Weather: 61 degrees, cloudy

Summary of scores: 1 2 F PK

United States 0 2 2 5

MAY 1 1 2 4

CAN Adriana Léon (Deanne Rose) 40th minute

United States Sophia Smith (Jaedyn Shaw) 50

United States Sophia Smith (Trinity Rodman) 64

CAN Adriana Leon (Penalty) 86

Summary of penalties:

USA: Rodman (saved), Smith (scored), Naeher (scored), Horan (scored), Sonnett (missed), Dahlkemper (scored), Fox (scored)

CAN: Flemming (scored), Léon (scored), Rose (scored), Lacasse (scored), Grosso (scored), Lawrence (scored), Viens (scored)

Compositions:

United States: 1-Alyssa Naeher; 23-Emily Fox, 12-Tierna Davidson, 2-Abby Dahlkemper, 19-Crystal Dunn (20-Casey Krueger, 87); 17-Sam Coffey (9-Mallory Swanson, 46), 14-Emily Sonnett, 10-Lindsey Horan (captain); 11-Sophia Smith, 13-Alex Morgan (22-Trinity Rodman, 64), 8-Jaedyn Shaw (15-Korbin Albert)

Unused Substitutions: 18-Casey Murphy, 21-Jane Campbell, 3-Jenna Nighswonger, 4-Naomi Girma, 5-Olivia Moultrie, 6-Eva Gaetino, 7-Catarina Macario, 16-Lily Johannes

Head Coach: Twila Kilgore

CAN: 1-Kailen Sheridan; 12-Jade Rose, 14-Vanessa Gilles, 3-Kadeisha Buchanan; 10-Ashley Lawrence, 13-Simi Awujo (7-Julia Grosso, 73 years old), 17-Jessie Fleming (Captain), 16-Janine Beckie (15-Evelyne Viens, 73 years old); 6-Deanne Rose (21-Gabby Carle,53), 19-Adriana Leon, 9-Jordyn Huitema (20-Cloe Lacasse, 45+4)

Unused Substitutions: 18-Sabrina D'Angelo, 22-Anna Karpenko, 2-Clarissa Larisey, 4-Shelina Zadorsky, 5-Emma Regan, 8-Marie-Yasmine Alidou, 11-Desiree Scott, 23-Bianca St. Georges

Head Coach: Bev Priestman

Summary of statistics: United States / CAN

Hits: 12/9

Shots on goal: 5/4

Saves: 3/2

Corners: 6/3

Fouls: 4/13

Offside: 2/3

Summary of misconduct:

CAN Jessie Fleming (Attention) 23rd minute

Officials:

Referee: Crystal Sobers (TRI)

Assistant referee 1: Melissa Nicholas (TRI)

Assistant Referee 2: Evelynn Carissa Douglas Jacob (TRI)

4th Official: Alex Billeter (USA)

Michelob Ultra Woman of the Match: Alyssa Naeher

SheBelieves Visa Cup MVP: Sophia Smith

