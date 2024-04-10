British man and French wife need 11,000 Brexit visa bills to return to UK | Brexit





A British man with Parkinson's disease and his wife, who lives in France, say they have been stranded on the continent for flouting immigration rules after Brexit.

They said they had worked and paid taxes in the UK for decades but the door was slammed shut and they were told they would have to pay 11,000 to return.

Stephen Kaye, 60, an IT professional, has spent his entire career doing his taxes in the UK, while his French wife Carmen Delaunay, 64, works as an analyst and client retainer for multinationals (most recently Deloitte over 25). I have made significant contributions while working as a professional. A few years in England.

They decided to move to France in 2015 to care for Delaunay's aging father, and new immigration rules coming in after 2021 wiped out any years she had been taxed in the UK.

The new rules banned EU citizens from freely entering the UK unless they had lived in the UK continuously for five years before divorcing the EU.

Kaye said: My first reaction upon learning that Carmen had no automatic right to return to the UK was disbelief. It seemed impossible for a civilized country (Britain) to come up with such absurd rules.

My view was that British citizens should have the right to marry a person of any nationality and live with that person indefinitely in the UK. It's as simple as that. I understand that the UK does not want to allow staged marriages, but that is clearly not the case for Carmen and me. [married in the UK in 2012].

The couple are sharing their story to highlight what they believe is the injustice of Brexit and to persuade the government that people like them should not be landlocked in the country where their British spouses live.

Delaunay is an only child, and when his father became ill in 2015, the couple moved to France to care for him. He died in 2018.

After Kaye was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2021, the couple decided to consider returning to the UK because the condition had reduced their ability to communicate in French.

Delaunay worried that because she had no children, she would be more vulnerable in France if something happened to her. We started considering moving back to England because it became a little more difficult for him to understand French if he wasn't really focused, she said.

They were told they would have to pay 11,000 for a visa for her, despite their shared history and decades of contribution to Britain's tax and national insurance systems.

The door is closed to us. We are treated like newbies who have never been to the country before. This is insulting and unfair, Delaunay said. Stephen's illness has made him more vulnerable and that's when it's time to open the door. It's really frustrating to find a door slammed shut. Rules do not take life into account. Things happen and things change.

Activists from Britain in Europe, a coalition of ad hoc organizations set up across Europe to protect British people's rights in the European Union before Brexit, have been challenging the government for several years, including Kaye and Delaunays. We have been warning about the risk of such incidents.

Under the Brexit deal, British citizens who settled in an EU member state before Brexit had the right to remain in that country, but did not have the right to return to the UK with their EU spouse without going through the visa system.

The Home Office declined to comment on the case, but said EU citizens who lived in the UK before Brexit but have been away for more than five years without visiting the UK for even a short period of time are not eligible for the EU Citizens Settlement Scheme. .

Applicants who have been away from the UK for a long period of time may not be eligible to apply for EUSS, but there are other visa options for non-UK citizens who wish to live in the UK with their British spouse, the spokesperson said.

