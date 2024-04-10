Company running for U.S. Senate reported losses of more than $77 million in 2023





Bridger Aerospace, the Gallatin County-based aerial firefighting company founded by Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy, reported record annual revenue of nearly $67 million when it released its 2023 results report last month.

But the annual report that the publicly traded company filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also shows that Bridger is deeply in debt, losing cash flow and at risk of defaulting on its financial obligations during the year to come.

The Company has suffered recurring operating losses, operating cash flow deficits, covenant violations and insufficient liquidity to fund its operations, which raise substantial doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern, Bridgers' auditor said in a memo to shareholders and the board. directors.

Or, as Terri Herron, an accounting professor at the University of Montana, put it in an interview with the Montana Free Press: Management concluded that she might not be there in a year.

That's partly because Bridger reported a net loss of $77.4 million in 2023, a hole more than $30 million deeper than the year before, according to its annual filing. The company's current assets total about $45 million, with only about $23 million in unrestricted cash or cash equivalents, down from $107 million the year before. Of course, growing a business costs money, and the company's operational expenses also increased in 2023 when it purchased new planes through a joint venture in Spain. It reports that its adjusted EBITDA, a figure that attempts to show a normalized version of a company's cash position without one-time or irregular expenses, is expected to grow 80% over the next year. Federal and state contracts accounted for approximately 88% of the company's total revenue in 2023.

The Spanish transaction has been several years in the making and positions the company to significantly expand our Scooper fleet, ensuring growth for years to come, Sheehy said in a note to investors, adding that Bridger is well positioned for 2024 .

But placement is a subjective judgment. More important is the fact that Bridger risks violating financial agreements reached following a $160 million municipal bond deal with Gallatin County, which was used to finance the hangar expansion and to purchase additional planes.

That bond, which brought the company's long-term debt to $204.6 million, came with a number of covenants, including that Bridger maintain a debt service coverage ratio, a figure that represents the company's ability to pay its debts with liquidity above a certain level and that it has minimum liquidity of at least $8 million in unrestricted cash.

Company management indicated in the annual filing that Bridger was not meeting the debt service ratio covenant and would likely not meet it over the next 12 months. And even though Bridger has more than $8 million on hand, management predicts that won't be the case in the future, in part because of upcoming $18.4 million in interest payments.

Failure to comply with restrictive covenants may mean the company will have to have a consultant review its operations, according to the annual filing. In some cases, this could mean that the business would not be able to repay the loan or would have to repay it sooner than expected.

On the surface, they're investing in planes and contracts to be able to provide firefighting services, but they're still burning through money, said Herron, the UM professor.

The company attributed its poor performance in 2023 to, among other factors, a relatively mild summer and brief wildfire season.

Between a fifth and a quarter of publicly traded companies obtain a going concern report, as Bridger did, Herron said. Of particular note in the Bridgers report, she said, was the expression substantial doubt about its ability to continue operations. Under federal accounting standards, this means it is more likely than not that the entity will not be able to meet its financial obligations in the coming year. Management is therefore required to develop a plan to right the ship and is subject to inspection by auditors, she said.

The company said in the report that it began cutting costs in November 2023. At the end of 2023, the company had 148 employees, up from 166 the previous year, although it is unclear whether the reduction in costs workforce is linked to costs. cutting measurements.

Regardless, management stated in the report that the cost reduction plan is underway, but there is no assurance that management will be able to diligently pursue the remediation plan to completion.

The filing continues: The uncertainty regarding the Company's ability to diligently pursue the remediation plan to its conclusion and the potential impact on the maturity of the obligations raises substantial doubts about our ability to continue our activities to the date of publication of our financial statements.

Sheehy, Republicans' top pick to take on Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester this cycle, founded Bridger Aerospace in 2014, shortly after leaving the Navy. During the election campaign, the multimillionaire presented himself as a fledgling entrepreneur who built a successful business from scratch, although he admitted to receiving financial help from his family. And the company makes up a large part of his campaign image. Sheehy is frequently depicted in a hangar or in front of planes in materials posted to his campaign website and other forums.

Bridger went public in January 2023, allowing the public to access more details about the company's finances.

According to the annual filing, called a 10-K, Sheehy continues to spend significant time at Bridger and remains very active in our management during his candidacy, but he has not devoted all of his time and attention to the company. By the way, the fact that Sheehy is campaigning for Senate creates certain risks for Bridger, the report notes, including the possibility of bad publicity and the fact that if he wins, he will have to resign his leadership post and of company administrator.

The loss of Mr. Sheehy as an officer and director of the Company could have an adverse effect on our business, as it could make it more difficult, among other things, to compete with other market participants, manage our operations , executing our growth strategy and retaining existing customers. or cultivate new ones, the report says.

A spokesperson for Sheehy's campaign raised a number of issues, including why voters should trust Sheehy with their tax dollars if he can't keep his business in the black and whether he would continue to pay Bridger a salary.

The quickest way to balance the budget is if you're in Congress and you haven't passed a balanced budget by a certain date, you don't get a salary, Sheehy told the audience during a stop campaign in Frenchtown last month, according to NBC Montana. I am a business owner. If my business doesn't do well, I don't get paid. My employees do it, but I don't.

Aside from its immediate financial situation, the company also reported that it had identified several significant weaknesses in its internal financial reporting. These weaknesses can cast doubt on the validity of a company's financial statements, Herron said.

A Bridger spokesperson said any answers the company would be able to provide to MTFP's questions are in the company's public filings.

Bridger Aerospace is a rapidly growing company and the management team is proud of its accomplishments and looks forward to continuing our critical mission of saving lives, preserving our environment, and protecting people and communities affected by growing crises forest fires. in Montana and across the country, the spokesperson said.

