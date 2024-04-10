5 graphs explaining the UK economy ahead of inflation data





Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 6:00 AM

The biggest challenge for the UK economy will be restoring some growth after a very weak 2023.

Over the next few weeks, the latest data on the UK economy will be released, providing an up-to-date snapshot of how the economy is doing.

February GDP figures are due to be released on Friday and economists are expecting modest growth. Labor market, inflation and retail sales figures are due out next week and will give Bank of England policymakers plenty to worry about.

But before the next data comes in, let's take a look at where the UK economy stands now.

GDP

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the economic growth rate was only 0.1%. This makes 2023 the weakest year for the UK since the financial crisis, excluding the pandemic.

Many economists are hopeful that 2024 will be a better year due to lower interest rates and falling inflation.

In January, the economy recovered to growth, recording 0.2% growth. The big question now is whether this trend will continue or accelerate.

PMI

Business research suggests the recovery has further to go. In February, the S&P PMI reached 53.0, the highest in nine months. In March this figure fell slightly to 52.8, but it still means the UK economy is comfortably above the flat line of 50.

New transactions rose for the fourth straight month in both the manufacturing and services sectors, but at a slight slower pace than in January.

“PMI has been an incredibly reliable predictor of GDP over the past six to nine months,” said Ashley Webb, economist at Capital Economics. He suggested the survey data was compatible with a 0.2% expansion in the first quarter.

trust

An improving economic outlook earlier this year boosted confidence among both businesses and consumers.

Business confidence in March was flat at its most optimistic point last year, according to business indicators from Lloyds Bank. One factor in the improvement in business confidence in the first few months of 2024 is reduced concerns about supply chain disruptions.

According to GfK, consumer confidence in January hit its highest level in two years. It has since fallen very slightly, but still remains at a high level compared to recent times.

Confidence in personal finances this year rose two points in March, reaching its highest level since December 2021.

inflation

The sharp decline in inflation has been a key driver of improving economic conditions. Headline interest rates have fallen to 3.4% and inflation is expected to fall below 2% in April.

But the Bank of England is more concerned about services inflation, which is the most important measure of domestic inflationary pressures. There has been much less progress on services inflation over the past few months.

February figures show services inflation fell to 6.1% from 6.5%. Policymakers are concerned that strong wage growth could keep services inflation higher for some time.

labor market

Wage growth is nearly 6%. Meanwhile, the UK's unemployment rate remains very low at 3.9%. Considering these facts, caution about interest rate cuts seems reasonable.

However, there are serious questions about whether the unemployment rate is accurate. More timely survey data suggests that the labor market is softening much faster than official statistics suggest.

According to a jobs survey conducted by KPMG and the Federation of Recruitment and Employment, starting salary inflation has fallen to the lowest level in more than three years.

Rob Wood, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the survey meant “labour markets are loosening, not loosening.”

He added that the survey “screams that the MPC needs to cut interest rates quickly.”

Similar tagged content: Sections Categories Related Items

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cityam.com/five-graphs-that-explain-the-uk-economy-ahead-of-gdp-inflation-and-unemployment-data/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

