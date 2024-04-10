Support for Ukraine also serves U.S. interests, Wallander tells Congress > U.S. Department of Defense > Department of Defense News





Ukraine is fighting for its life as Russia continues its unprovoked war against the nation, and it is in the international interest of the United States that Russia does not succeed, Assistant Secretary Celeste Wallander said today. at Defense for International Security Affairs, before the Committee on Armed Services of the House of Representatives.

When Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, he expected an easy conquest of the neighboring state and a step toward his ultimate goal of undermining European security and the Transatlantic Alliance , she said.

“Putin's goal is to subjugate Ukraine, to deprive it of its sovereignty and independence, but also to weaken and overthrow Europe, America and above all, of course, the alliance of “NATO,” she told the commission.

The US response was in line with its allies around the world, who want to see the “strategic failure” of Putin’s brutal war. “Our goal, and what has guided our policies over the past two years, is that Ukraine remains a sovereign and independent European country, capable of defending, deterring and handing Putin his failure,” Wallander said. “Ukraine does this every day with our support.”

The United States must continue to fund Ukraine to equip its armed forces with the systems, munitions, and training needed to defeat Russian aggression. This has implications far beyond Ukraine, the deputy secretary said.

American support helps strengthen the NATO alliance to defend the United States' European security, she said. “Our alliances in Europe enable a broader, global U.S. military presence and defense and deterrence against Russia,” Wallander said. “China is monitoring our performance in Europe because it is learning lessons about how we will meet our commitments to our allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. We must therefore ensure that Putin also fails in his goal of undermining Europe. 'Europe. security.'

While Americans admire Ukraine's fight against a much larger enemy, it also affects their personal interests. “Ultimately, we do this so Americans can be safe at home and abroad,” she said.

Wallander detailed what the United States has done since the Russian invasion. “The department has strengthened its position in Europe over the past two years,” she said. “But we are not alone. I can say that our allies in Europe share responsibility for collective defense. Together with our allies, the ministry is committed to reinforcing the lesson that aggression will result in very costly failure. Security , the prosperity and prosperity of the United States depends on this fact.”

Russian forces continue their attacks in Ukraine. Missiles continue to target civilian infrastructure and cause widespread destruction in the country. “Ukraine’s defenses and its population will be devastated without additional security assistance from the United States to match that of Europe,” she said.

She noted that Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III has chaired the Ukraine Defense Contact Group since the Russian invasion began to help the nation in its fight against Putin. Now, allies and partners are focusing on key capability areas for Ukraine's defense. These are the air force, ground air defense, artillery, maritime security, armor, information security, information technology, mine clearance and drones.

In February, Russia's full-scale, unprovoked and indefensible invasion of Ukraine entered its third year.

The United States will continue to stand with Ukraine.

Ukraine's fight is not just about survival. America's security is also at stake. pic.twitter.com/L9hURyLnEk

— Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) April 9, 2024

“Thanks to U.S. leadership of the Defense Contact Group in Ukraine, we have provided more than $88 billion in security assistance to Ukraine,” she said.

Russia is paying the price as Putin must invest more than $211 billion in the war, an amount that comes from a country that really cannot afford the spending, she said. It has also come at a high cost in human lives, with US leaders ensuring that Russia is bearing enormous costs due to its war against Ukraine. Russia has spent $211 billion to equip, deploy, maintain and support its operations in Ukraine. Resources that Russia's limited economy cannot afford.

The Russian army also bled. “The Russian armed forces suffered at least 315,000 casualties in the fighting,” Wallander said. “Yet because of Putin’s obsessions, Russia will pose a threat to European and American security for years.”

Putin's actions have also resulted in a stronger NATO. Finland and Sweden joined the alliance thanks to Russia's actions. Long-time allies invest in defense: 18 allies meet NATO target of investing 2% of gross domestic product in defense. That's up from 9% in 2020, and that number will be higher by summer, Wallander said.

“NATO allies are answering the call together to confront this historic threat,” she said. “The department will continue to work with its allies to defend our countries and our freedoms throughout Europe, including on its eastern flank, those facing Russia, where American soldiers serve on the front lines.”

