What jobs are on the new immigration salary list in the UK?





On 4 April 2024, the Home Office introduced a number of changes to immigration rules to reduce net migration and encourage UK businesses to invest in a permanent workforce rather than being overly reliant on overseas workers.

As part of the reforms, the Shortage Occupational List (SOL) was eliminated and replaced with the new Immigration Salary List (ISL). The new list has been published by the Home Office and can be viewed in full here.

The list includes 23 occupations across a variety of sectors, including specialist roles in construction, agriculture, healthcare and the creative industries. Employers who want to sponsor foreign nationals for skilled jobs such as stallion trainers, dancers, orchestra players, bricklayers, caretakers and laboratory technicians can bring in these workers at lower wages.

If your occupation is listed, the minimum wage payable is 80% of the prevailing minimum rate on the path to qualifying for a skilled worker or health and care worker visa.

Immigration wage list entries are those for which the government deems reasonable to provide a discounted wage base rather than a list of all occupations experiencing labor shortages.

The content of the new list was informed by a review conducted by the independent Immigration Advisory Committee (MAC). MAC is expected to conduct a full review of the list in late 2024.

There are 23 jobs on the Immigration Salary List.

Here is a complete list of occupations currently on the Immigration Salary List:

1212 Fishing vessel captains only Managers and owners in the forestry, fishing and related services sector (Scotland only)2111 Chemical scientists only in the nuclear industry (Scotland only)2112 Biologists in all occupations (all across the UK)2115 Social and humanities scientists Archaeologists Only (UK wide)2142 Graphics and Multimedia Designer All occupations (UK wide)3111 Laboratory Technician only Occupations requiring at least 3 years of work experience (UK wide)3212 Pharmaceutical Technician All occupations (UK wide)3411 Artist All occupations (UK wide) Global) )3414 Dancers and choreographers must only be experienced classical ballet dancers or experienced modern dancers who meet the standards required by an internationally recognized British Ballet or Contemporary Dance Company. (Across the UK) 3415 Only experienced orchestral musicians who hold a Musical Leader, Principal, Deputy Principal or Strings position and meet the standards required by an internationally recognized British Orchestra. (United Kingdom-wide)3416 Art Officers, Producers and Directors All Occupations (United Kingdom-wide)5119 Occupations in the Agriculture and Fishing Trades Not Elsewhere Classified Fisheries only (United Kingdom-wide)5213 Welding trades only pipe welders of high integrity, Requires 3 or more people. More years of field experience. (Across the UK)5235 Boat and Shop Builders and Fitters All Occupations (Scotland only)5312 Masons and Allied Trades All Occupations (Across the UK)5313 Bricklayers All Occupations (Across the UK)5314 Roofers, Roof Tilers and Slatters All Occupations (Across the UK) worldwide)5316 Carpenters and carpenters All occupations (UK-wide)5319 Construction and building trades, not elsewhere classified Renovations only (UK-wide)6135 Carers and home carers All occupations (UK-wide) *6136 Aged carers All occupations (UK-wide) * 6129 Animal care Service occupations, not elsewhere classified Racing grooms, stallion trainers, stallion grooms, stallion hands, stallion handlers and work riders (UK wide)9119 Fishing and other basic agricultural occupations, not elsewhere classified On large fishing vessels (over 9 metres). Deckhands only This job requires workers to have at least three years of full-time experience using their craft. (Across the UK).

ISL uses the SOC 2020 coding system rather than the SOC 2010 coding system. If you don't know your occupation code, you can search for your occupation in the CASCOT Occupational Coding Tool.

*Carers, home carers and aged carers working in the UK are only eligible if the sponsor is registered with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and currently carrying out a regulated activity.

Salary Requirements for Occupations on the Immigration Salary List

As with the previous Shortage Occupations List, occupations included on the new Immigration Salary List receive a 20% discount from the regular salary base (reduced to 30,960 or 23,200, depending on whether the 38,700 or 29,000 threshold applies). However, the 20% discount on the existing rate requirement has been removed.

The Immigration Salary List table lists both standard and low salaries for each occupation. Depending on your individual sponsorship certificate or occupation, you may only be eligible for one rate.

Applicants are generally eligible for the standard rate if they receive their certificate of sponsorship after April 4, 2024.

Applicants may receive a lower rate if one of the following applies:

They are applying for health and medical worker visas in specific occupations. They received proof of sponsorship for this visa application before April 4, 2024. They received a certificate of sponsorship for their first Skilled Worker visa before April 4, 2024 and have continued to have one or more Skilled Worker visas issued since then.

Salaries for these jobs are based on a 37.5-hour workweek. It should be prorated according to different working patterns based on the employee's weekly working hours.

Do you hire skilled workers from overseas?

If you are an employer looking to recruit skilled workers from overseas, there are several factors to consider, including the most appropriate route to recruit, ensuring your business complies with immigration regulations and understanding the costs involved.

Smith Stone Walters is experienced in managing immigration moves for companies across a variety of sectors. Contact us today to find out how we can support you and your organization to achieve your global mobility goals.

