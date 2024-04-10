Fallout UK release date, cast and filming locations for Amazon Prime TV series





The long-awaited adaptation of the hit video game Fallout is set to debut on Amazon this month. Now that the release date has changed several times, the hype for the new show is at a peak.

Dating back 27 years, the video game is known for its stunning visuals and defined by its retro-futuristic setting and 1950s-inspired aesthetic, making it considered one of the best games ever made.

Set 200 years after nuclear war, Fallout's new series and games embody both the hopes and fears of future technology, telling the story of the haves and have-nots in a post-apocalyptic world where almost nothing is left.

A clash between two different civilizations is almost inevitable, as some live safely beneath the Earth's surface, in the Vaults, while others must fight for survival above ground.

Here's everything you need to know about Amazon's highly anticipated project.

When will Fallout be released in the UK?

It is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on Thursday, April 11th. Surprisingly, the series was pushed back by a day by Amazon, but fans won't be complaining.

The original release date was revealed last year during the Fallout Day celebrations held annually on October 23rd.

On the day of the premiere, Amazon will host a special version of Episode 1 where viewers can join a live chat group.

Unlike the typical Prime Video format, all eight episodes of a TV show will be released on the same day rather than every week.

Who is in the Fallout cast? Ella Purnell

Purnell (Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, Yellowjackets) plays protagonist Lucy, an optimistic Vault Dweller whose idealistic nature is challenged when her loved ones are in danger.

Lucy must leave the safety of her bunker-based society and explore the post-apocalyptic wastelands of California.

Ella Purnell (left) and Kyle MacLachlan (Photo: Prime Video via AP)

Purnell told ScreenRant that his character was, for lack of a better word, protective. [Lucy] I'm learning about the wilderness. She directs the audience's eyes to the wasteland.

What I'm trying to say is that choosing to believe that humans can be good and be inherently good becomes a choice at some point, after you've seen enough in the wilderness.

If you continue to believe that it is a choice and that it is not something that grows out of naivety, it actually comes from courage.

Walton Goggins

Known for his roles in The Hateful Eight and Sons of Anarchy, he took on the character of The Ghoul. This mutant bounty hunter has a dark pre-apocalyptic past, and his motivations are shrouded in mystery.

For fans of the Fallout games, The Ghoul will be a familiar sight, representing a malignant subclass of irradiated humans in the wasteland. The TV series faithfully recreates the ghouls' creepy, cadaverous appearance while maintaining their mostly friendly nature.

Aaron Moten

Moten (Father Stu) plays Maximus, a member of the cult-like, paramilitary Brotherhood of Steel. This fascist group forms an important part of Fallouts dystopian society as they try to maintain law and order in futuristic California.

Read nextKyle McLachlan

Best known for his role in Twin Peaks, he takes on the character of Hank, Lucy's father and the head of Vault 33. Designed in the style of the 1950s, this underground bunker has been home to Lucy's community for centuries, guaranteeing them happiness and safety even after a devastating nuclear war.

Another cast member, Moiss Arias (The Kings of Summer), plays Norm MacLean. Leslie Uggams (Deadpool) plays Betty Pearson. Zach Cherry (Severance) plays Woody Dave Register (The Witch Files). Chet Annabel OHagan (Law & Order) plays Stephanie Harper Rodrigo Luzzi. (Dead Ringers) as Reg McPhee Sarita Choudhury (The Hunger Games) as Lee Moldaver as Frances Turner (New Amsterdam) as Barb Howard Where was Fallout filmed?

Most of the show takes place in Los Angeles. However, to give Fallout a post-apocalyptic feel, much of the TV show was filmed in the barren landscapes of Utah, Nevada, and even Namibia.

Other filming locations include New York and New Jersey, but it is unclear which parts of the show were filmed there.

Not much is known about where Fallout was filmed, but fans can find out more via the live chat preview.

