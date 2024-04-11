Oil prices rise as US eyes imminent strike on Israel





(Bloomberg) — Oil reversed earlier losses and rose quickly after reports that the United States and its allies believed major missile or drone strikes by Iran or its proxies against targets military and governmental forces in Israel were imminent.

Most read on Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate rose 1.4% to trade above $86 a barrel on Wednesday before paring some gains. Prices are up about 22% in 2024, partly due to geopolitical risks in the Middle East.

Read more: US eyes missile strike on Israel by Iran and proxy as imminent(1)

The news comes after Iran said it was preparing a response to a suspected Israeli attack on its consulate in Syria. Traders are closely monitoring the situation, seeing the potential escalation as the next catalyst for crude.

What happens next in the oil sector will now depend on what kind of response Iran responds if the potential escalation disrupts global oil supplies, said Giovanni Staunovo, an analyst at UBS Group AG.

Previously, WTI was trading around $85 per barrel as the strengthening US dollar and rising US inventories added bearish headwinds to crude's recent rally.

Rising crude prices this year have also been supported by OPEC+ supply cuts. Investors will get a broader look at the market outlook when OPEC and the International Energy Agency release their monthly reports this week.

To receive the Bloombergs Energy Daily newsletter in your inbox, click here.

Most read from Bloomberg Businessweek

2024 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/oil-holds-two-day-loss-231534036.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos