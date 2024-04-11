Summit with US, Japan focused on economy, cooperation in South China Sea, says Marcos | South China Sea News





The Philippine president is leaving for Washington, DC, to attend the first trilateral meeting seen as a way to counter China's growing geopolitical influence.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said upcoming talks with his US and Japanese counterparts in Washington, DC, would focus on strengthening economic cooperation and include an agreement to maintain security and freedom of navigation in the China Sea southern.

His comments on Wednesday come before he leaves for the United States where President Joe Biden will host the first-ever trilateral summit with Marcos and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday.

The Philippine president is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Biden before the three leaders' meeting.

The main objective of this trilateral agreement is that we can continue to prosper, help each other and, of course, maintain peace in the South China Sea and freedom of navigation, Marcos said.

He added that the summit will contain more details on how cooperation will be implemented in the South China Sea, which has seen an increase in naval skirmishes between China and the Philippines in recent years.

Marcos also said he wants to explore ways to advance cooperation with Japan and the United States in key areas, including infrastructure, semiconductors, cybersecurity, critical minerals, renewable energy and defense and maritime cooperation.

China is closely following the summit, seen by observers as an effort to counter Beijing's growing geopolitical influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

On Monday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry declared itself opposed to the cobbling together of small, exclusive circles and confrontation between different groups in the region.

Horrified

The Philippines under Marcos deepened military ties with the United States and Japan as maritime clashes with China in the South China Sea intensified.

Marcos has nearly doubled the number of Philippine bases that U.S. troops can access, and talks are underway with Japan for a reciprocal access agreement that would allow the presence of Japanese forces on Philippine soil.

At the same time, Marcos also denied the existence of a so-called gentlemen's agreement allegedly reached under his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte with Beijing to maintain the status quo in the Second Thomas Shoal, a controversial maritime feature in the Sea of Southern China.

Speaking to reporters before his departure, Marcos said he was horrified by the alleged deal, adding that it could have compromised the sovereignty and sovereign rights of the Philippines.

A former government spokesperson confirmed last month that such an informal agreement had been reached between Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, overlapping with the territorial claims of the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei.

In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague said China's claims had no legal basis, a ruling Beijing rejected.

In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague said China's claims had no legal basis, a ruling Beijing rejected.

