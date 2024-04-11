Biden says US considering dropping Assange case





President Biden said Wednesday that the United States is considering dropping charges against Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder who has been imprisoned in London for years as he fights extradition to face U.S. charges related to its publication of classified documents.

Mr. Biden made the comment on the case of the embattled publisher, who is being held in a high-security prison, in response to a question about a request from Mr. Assange's home country of Australia to that he is allowed to return there.

We are thinking about it, Mr. Biden said at the White House, where he received Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Mr Assange was jailed for almost five years after being indicted by the United States on 18 counts of violating the Espionage Act for publishing thousands of documents detailing covert military operations and intelligence diplomatic missions, as well as revelations about the number of civilian casualties in the United States. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

His case received international attention and condemnation from First Amendment rights groups.

Mr Assange has rebuffed US efforts to extradite him. The charges could amount to a sentence of up to 175 years in prison, although U.S. attorneys said he was more likely to receive a sentence of four to six years.

In February, Australia's Parliament passed a motion calling for Mr. Assanges' release, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he had discussed the issue in a meeting last fall with Mr. Biden.

In supporting the motion, Mr Albanese told the Australian Parliament that it was appropriate for us to express our very strong view that these countries must consider the need to reach a conclusion.

Last month, the High Court in London ruled that Mr Assange could not be immediately extradited to the United States until certain conditions were met.

The court gave the United States three weeks to provide satisfactory assurances that Mr. Assange is entitled to rely on the First Amendment of the American Constitution (which protects freedom of expression), that he will not suffer any harm during the trial (including conviction) because of his nationality, that he has the same First Amendment protections as a U.S. citizen, and that the death penalty is not imposed.

