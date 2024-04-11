Biden administration fears Iran could target US forces in strike on Israel





The White House is concerned that Iran could strike a U.S. target in possible retaliation for Israel's April 1 attack on its embassy in Damascus, Syria, according to notes from a meeting involving Security Council officials. national security at the start of the week. Tehran has promised that Israel will be punished for the attack in Syria and the assassination of Quds Force commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi.

New concerns about a possible Iranian strike come even as the Biden administration has sought to distance itself from the Israeli airstrike, emphasizing that it had no prior knowledge of the operation.

“I have nothing further to say about the strike in Damascus except that we were not involved in it in any way,” NSC spokesman Retired Admiral John Kirby said Monday. .

On Monday evening, Iran signaled to the Biden administration that while it becomes involved in Israel's defense if Tehran undertakes a retaliatory strike, it will also consider the United States as a viable target. The issue was discussed at an NSC meeting Tuesday, according to notes reviewed by The Intercept. (The NSC did not respond to a request for comment.)

At Tuesday's meeting, an NSC official raised high-level concerns that the administration did not want to appear publicly as engaged in a formal dialogue with Tehran, with which the United States is not engaged. do not maintain formal diplomatic relations.

Last Friday, four days after the Israeli airstrike, more than a dozen Republican senators signed a letter accusing the Biden administration of undertaking an appeasement strategy with Iran.

Despite military action that has continued to broaden and intensify since the start of the Gaza war, the Biden administration has insisted that the war remains limited to Israel, despite Israel's attacks in Syria and in Lebanon; despite repeated attacks by Houthi forces in Yemen and the subsequent reprisals; and despite attacks and responses against US forces in Iraq, Syria and Jordan. Strikes carried out by the United States (and its coalition partners) are always described as targeting Iranian-backed organizations and militias.

In January, three U.S. Army soldiers were killed by a kamikaze drone launched by an Iranian-backed militia at a U.S. base in Jordan called Tower 22. There have been more than 150 attacks on U.S. forces in the Middle -East since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas. US Central Command, the Pentagon's combat command in the Middle East, has launched a seemingly endless barrage of strikes on Iranian-backed targets across the region, as well as naval and air attacks in Yemen and its surroundings.

The Biden administration's position has always been that it does not view any of this as an escalation. We are not seeking a broader war with Iran, Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said the day after the deaths of the three American soldiers in Jordan. We are not looking to aggravate the conflict, we do not want it to turn into a regional conflict.

Since then, the United States has conducted discreet negotiations with Iranian officials to try to avoid a direct confrontation between the two countries' armed forces, according to CNN and other media outlets. On Sunday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Biden and his team were working to prevent an escalation with Iran in the Middle East.

On Wednesday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Israel must be punished and it will be punished. The same day, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said his country would respond with a direct attack. “If Iran attacks from its own territory, Israel will respond and attack in Iran,” Katz posted on X. Since April 2023, the United States and Israel have cooperated closely to share and develop joint contingency plans for Iran.

