Secret US Cyber ​​Force Deployed 22 Times to Aid Foreign Governments





U.S. cyber specialists worked in more than a dozen countries last year as part of an effort to harden networks and expose tools used by hackers, according to the head of Cyber ​​Command and of the National Security Agency.

The so-called fighter missions, carried out by CYBERCOM's elite Cyber ​​National Mission Force, or CNMF, totaled 22 deployments, some of which took place simultaneously across the world, the general said. Air Force Timothy Haugh in testimony submitted to the Senate Armed Services Committee on April 10.

Strengthening the security of government, the private sector and critical infrastructure systems is becoming increasingly imperative, said Haugh, who took over as head of CYBERCOM and the NSA in February. Foreign adversaries continually update the way they operate and frequently work through U.S.-owned networks and devices.

Research missions are carried out at the invitation of a foreign government and are not always disclosed. They are part of CYBERCOM's persistent engagement strategy, a means of being in constant contact with adversaries and ensuring that proactive, not reactive, actions are taken.

Timothy Haugh, then a lieutenant general, speaks September 12, 2023 at a conference in National Harbor, Maryland. (Colin Demarest/C4ISRNET)

Haughs' revelations offer a rare insight into the CNMF's workload, which is often nebulous as some countries prefer to remain silent on digital cooperation.

The mission force has worked in the past with Ukraine, before the Russian invasion; Albania, in the wake of Iranian cyberattacks; and in Latvia, where malware was discovered. Other previous deployments included Estonia, Croatia, Lithuania, Montenegro and North Macedonia.

The Defense Department has requested $14.5 billion for cyber activities in fiscal year 2025. That figure is about $1 billion more than the Biden administration previously requested. That's also up from FY23, when it sought $11.2 billion.

We work every day against capable and determined cyber actors, many of whom serve the enemy military and intelligence services, Haugh said. Our operational experience reinforces the importance of campaigning globally in and through cyberspace, under conditions of competition, crisis and armed conflict.

