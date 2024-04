The British economy is in better shape than Labor gives it credit for.

Otherwise, it's Labor that wins the gold medal every time they leave things in a worse state than they found them. Virtually every Labor government since the founding of the Labor Party in 1900 has had a higher unemployment rate when they left office than when they took office.

Success in politics depends on dictating a narrative, and it's certainly true that Reeves has become quite adept at that. Voters' concerns are clearly heartfelt, and she seems to be leaving the door wide open to portraying the UK as an economic basket case.

Although the objective truth is very different, it is the language of declineism that has captured the public imagination and, if not countered, will soon become a self-fulfilling prophecy that will poison us with international capital and turn our country into an outcast.

Is today's economic legacy really worse than at any stage after the war? Was it worse than 1979, when much of British industry was virtually underwater and the country was paralyzed by a strike-ridden winter of discontent? It was worse than 2010 when the cabinet secretary had to tell the Conservatives to rush to agree a coalition with the Lib Dems. Otherwise, could the market have caused the entire economy to collapse?

I don't think so, but Reeves ignores it. People demand solutions. She has nothing I can offer, but she is reveling in the depiction of a nation meekly waiting on its knees for the final death blow.

I don't hold a special candle for the Conservatives, who have the misfortune of being ousted by Chancellor Rishi Sunak after 14 years in power. Even if it fires on all cylinders, the government will struggle against the merciless thirst of the election cycle.

As such, the Conservatives were particularly unlucky in the cards they were dealt. The general pattern is for a recession to occur once every ten years. But over the past 14 years, we have had to face three serious situations: a financial crisis that has had a negative impact for years and a pandemic that has virtually bankrupted us. This country; And finally, the energy price shock.

Throw Brexit at the top, which greatly hinders all other urgent demands of government. It's amazing that the economy is still working.

