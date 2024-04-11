US and Japan announce new military deals aimed at countering China | US News





Joe Biden and Fumio Kishida, the Japanese prime minister, heralded a new era of military cooperation during the pomp and pageantry of a state visit to the White House aimed at countering China.

The US president said the two countries' forces would cooperate on a common command structure and, with Australia, develop a new air missile defense network.

We are increasing the interoperability and planning of our militaries so they can work together seamlessly and effectively, Biden said at a joint news conference with Kishida in the bright sunshine of the White House Rose Garden on Wednesday. This is the most significant improvement to our alliance since its inception.

I am also pleased to announce that, for the first time, Japan, the United States and Australia will create a networked air, missile and defense architecture system. We also look forward to holding a trilateral military exercise with Japan and the United Kingdom.

The president, born a year after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor that led to the United States' entry into World War II, said the accords set a new benchmark for our military cooperation.

The move appears aimed at making U.S. and Japanese forces more agile in the event of a crisis such as a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. Biden insisted it was purely defensive and did not target any particular nation or pose a threat to the region.

U.S. President Joe Biden joins Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in a toast during a formal state dinner at the White House in Washington. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Kishida told reporters that the two leaders discussed strained relations between Taiwan and China and pledged to uphold an international order based on the rule of law. We have confirmed that unilateral attempts to change the status quo through force or coercion are absolutely unacceptable, Kishida said.

The United States and Japan will continue to respond to such actions, including challenges from China, he added. Regarding Russian aggression against Ukraine, it is based on the recognition that today's Ukraine could be tomorrow's East Asia.

The leaders also announced agreements in technology areas, including artificial intelligence and economics, as well as a joint partnership to accelerate the development and commercialization of nuclear fusion.

Biden said they had a common goal: for a Japanese to be the first non-American to walk on the Moon, participating in a U.S. mission expected to take place within a few years.

Japan is taking a more prominent role globally after a series of changes to its security laws over the past decade that transformed its pacifist constitution. Biden also pointed out that Japan is the largest foreign investor in the United States.

In total, the United States and Japan have concluded about 70 defense cooperation agreements, including steps to modernize the U.S. military command structure in Japan, the largest such change since the 1960s.

The two sides will establish a forum for missile co-development and co-production and maintenance of US warships and aircraft, as well as a working group for fighter pilot training and co-development and co-production jet trainers.

ignore past newsletter promotion

Our US morning briefing breaks down the day's key events, telling you what's happening and why it matters.

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

A joint statement says the US Aukus defense partnership with Australia and Britain plans to cooperate with Japan on advanced capabilities and technologies, including quantum, underwater, hypersonic computing, artificial intelligence and cybertechnology.

When asked if there was a path for Japan to become a full member of Aukus, Kishida replied: We want to contribute to peace and stability in the region and that is why we have always supported Aukus. But for Japan to have direct cooperation with Aukus, nothing has been decided at the moment.

Singer Paul Simon provides entertainment after a lavish official state dinner, opening his performance with Graceland. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Kishida is the first Japanese leader to receive a state visit to the United States since Shinzo Abe in 2015 and only the fifth world leader to receive one since Biden took office in 2021. The dinner took place in the Great East Room of the White House, decorated by fans. and branches of cherry blossoms.

White House chefs served a meal full of Japanese flavors, starting with house-cured salmon, followed by dry-aged rib-eye with wasabi sauce and salted caramel and hazelnut pistachio cake. cherry ice cream. After dinner, singer Paul Simon performed hits while playing guitar, including Graceland and Slip Slidin Away. Simon is one of Jill Biden's favorite artists, according to the White House.

At the dinner, Kishida cited the science fiction series Star Trek, telling guests that I would like to toast our journey to the frontier of Japan-U.S. relations with this word: Go with it audacity, a phrase from the iconic opening monologue of the TV series.

Other notable guests at the dinner included Bill and Hillary Clinton and actor Robert De Niro.

Kishida will address Congress on Thursday and join Biden and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for a meeting expected to focus on Beijing's incursions in the South China Sea.

Biden also expressed support for Japan's attempts to hold a leader-to-leader summit with North Korea. We welcome the opportunity for our allies to engage in dialogue with the Democratic Republic of Korea, he commented. As I have said many times, we are open to dialogue at any time, but without preconditions from the DPRK.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/apr/10/us-japan-military-agreement The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos