Without more aid, Ukraine could lose war, says US general





The top U.S. military commander in Europe warned Wednesday that Ukraine could lose the war with Russia if the United States does not send more munitions to Ukrainian forces, and quickly.

The situation is extremely serious, Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, head of the Pentagon's European Command, told the House Armed Services Committee.

General Cavoli, who is also NATO's top military commander, said Ukraine's allies had provided much of the equipment and weapons kyiv needed to fight the Russian army, more significant, including all fuel and 90 percent of its tanks. But the United States supplies Ukraine with most of the two critical munitions in shortest supply: artillery shells and air defense interceptors.

If we do not continue to support Ukraine, Ukraine will run out of artillery shells and air defense interceptors in a relatively short time, General Cavoli said. In my experience of over 37 years in the US military, if one side can shoot and the other cannot return fire, the side that cannot return fire loses.

General Cavoli, a Russia specialist within the American army, rarely speaks in public. His comments during his annual appearance before Congress to outline his budget request and priorities were a sobering assessment of the impact of the U.S. delay in sending Ukraine a $60 million aid package. billion dollars that congressional Republicans blocked for six months.

Front-line forces in Ukraine are rationing their artillery shells because they do not have a reliable Western supplier, General Cavoli said. This allowed Russian troops to outnumber Ukrainian forces by a ratio of 5 to 1, the general said. That figure will immediately jump to 10 to 1 within a few weeks without additional U.S. aid, he added.

Their ability to defend the terrain they currently occupy and their airspace would quickly fade without additional and continued support from the United States, General Cavoli said.

His command in Germany oversees multinational efforts to train, advise and equip Ukrainian forces, including how to operate and maintain weapons such as M1 Abrams battle tanks, F-16 fighter jets and HIMARS artillery.

General Cavoli, joined by Celeste A. Wallander, the Pentagon's top policy official for Ukraine and Russia, pleaded with lawmakers to approve the aid infusion to Ukraine. After months of refusing to discuss the aid bill, President Mike Johnson is now looking for a way to move it forward despite conservative Republicans threatening to oust him if he does.

Nearly every Democrat on the Armed Services Committee urged Mr. Johnson to bring the measure to a vote to help thwart President Vladimir V. Putin's war machine. Rep. Mike D. Rogers, an Alabama Republican who leads the panel, also called for support for aid to Ukraine.

Congress must pass the national security supplement bill, Mr. Rogers said. If the United States fails to send additional weapons to Ukraine, Putin will win.

Almost all the money spent to arm Ukraine does not leave that country, Mr. Rogers said. The money goes directly to American companies and American workers to produce more weapons at a faster rate.

Ms. Wallander said $48 billion of the $60 billion would go to defense contractors in 40 states to make weapons for Ukraine or to replenish Pentagon stockpiles.

Pentagon officials said that although Russia had lost more than 2,000 tanks and more than 315,000 of its troops had been killed or wounded during the war, the Kremlin was rebuilding its military far more quickly than early reports suggested. American estimates.

The army is now 15% larger than it was when it invaded Ukraine, General Cavoli wrote in his prepared remarks. Over the past year, Russia has increased its frontline troops from 360,000 to 470,000 troops. The Russian military has increased the upper age limit for conscription from 27 to 30, increasing the number of conscripts available for the coming years by two million.

Russia has announced plans to restructure its ground forces and expand its military strength to 1.5 million troops, the general said.

And with this army, Russia not only intends to seize as much of Ukraine as possible (it currently occupies about 20% of the country), but also poses a long-term threat to Ukraine's security. Europe, according to Pentagon officials.

Putin will not stop at Ukraine, Wallander said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/04/10/us/politics/us-aid-ukraine-war.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos