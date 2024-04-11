Kate Middleton Cancer News: Prince Charles hopes to act as peacemaker between Prince Harry and William





Meghan Markle reads to children in public for first time since Kate's cancer diagnosis

Prince Charles is hoping the Sussexes will act as peacemakers between Prince Harry and Prince William during their next visit to the UK, a palace source has claimed.

Former royal butler Grant Harold, who worked closely with Charles for many years when he was Prince of Wales, believed it was very likely that Harry and William would reconnect this year.

The Duke will return to London on May 8 to attend an anniversary service at St Paul's Cathedral to mark the 10th anniversary of his signature Invictus Games organization.

It's very likely that Harry and William will meet each other next month, and anything is possible. The King will want the brothers to resolve their issues so he is more likely to play a peacemaker role, Mr Harrold told Sky News.

Meanwhile, a new survey has found that 76% of Britons have a positive view of the Princess of Wales. This is a six-point increase since the beginning of the year.

But the disgraced Duke of York, who was interviewed on Newsnight following a car crash, is currently appearing in one or two TV dramas and was viewed negatively by 86% of respondents.

She was followed by the Duchess of Sussex. Her new wellness brand is unlikely to appeal to the 64% of Brits who admit to having a negative opinion of her.

The Princess of Wales has become Britain's most popular royal after being diagnosed with cancer.

Kate was ahead of her husband, the Prince of Wales, with 76% of Britons saying they had a positive view of the future queen.

After delivering a video message announcing chemotherapy to the public at the beginning of the year, approval ratings rose by 6 percentage points.

Mariam Zakir-Hussein11 April 2024 13:45

1712837597

Prince Edward met the crew of the British Royal Fleet auxiliary ship RFA Stirling Castle ahead of the dedication ceremony in Leith, Scotland.

Mariam Zakir-Hussein11 Apr 2024 13:13

1712835056Shirley Ballas has addressed rumors of Queen Camilla appearing on Strictly Come Dancing.

It has been reported that the hit BBC entertainment show will be broadcast live from Buckingham Palace and even featured the Queen after she previously revealed her love of dancing to Strictly professional Johannes Radebe.

The 63-year-old said: I pretty much know what's going on.

It would have been nice if Queen Camilla had appeared.

Shirley Ballas addresses rumors of Queen Camilla appearing in Strictly 2024.

Mariam Zakir-HusseinApril 11, 2024 12:30

1712832922Who is Peter Phillips? The late queen's favorite grandson split from his girlfriend of three years.

The Queen's favorite grandson has suffered fresh heartache after splitting from his long-term girlfriend.

Peter Philips, 46, is no longer in a relationship with Lindsay Wallace, 43, after reportedly sparking a three-year romance.

The royal, who is 18th in line to the throne, was previously married to Autumn Kelly, 45, with whom he has two children, Savannah, 13, and Isla, 12.

Mariam Zakir-Hussein11 April 2024 11:55

1712830322Diana's biographer claims William and Kate had extreme anxiety about ascending to the throne

Charles, 75, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, has scaled back his public royal duties since his diagnosis was announced.

Kate also revealed that she is undergoing chemotherapy to prevent cancer.

The almost simultaneous news of Charles' cancer placed William and Catherine in the dire situation of ascending the throne at the very moment they had hoped to raise their children in the public eye for years. Tina Brown told the New York Times that the prospect was causing them extreme anxiety.

(Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Mariam Zakir-Hussein11 April 2024 11:12

A royal expert claimed Prince Harry regrets losing Kate and misses her.

Tom Quinn said Harry was distressed about losing the close bond he once shared with Kate.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly contacted the princess after she was diagnosed with cancer.

Mr Quinn told the Mirror: “Harry really misses that warm, uncomplicated relationship, but he is torn between loyalty to his wife and regret over losing the woman he was close to.”

Mariam Zakir-Hussein11 April 2024 10:25

1712824790Prince Harry's US visa application documents handed over to judge amid drug use lawsuit

Prince Harry's US visa application is being reviewed by a judge after he admitted to drug use in his memoir 'Spare'.

The Heritage Foundation has filed the lawsuit to determine whether the fifth-in-line to the throne lied on his full-time visa application when he moved to California with his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

Under U.S. visa regulations, applicants are asked about substance abuse and previous criminal charges.

Mariam Zakir-Hussein11 Apr 2024 09:39

Alexander ButlerApril 11, 2024 08:34

Alexander ButlerApril 11, 2024 07:14

Barney Davis 11 April 2024 07:00

