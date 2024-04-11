US commander in Europe says Russia poses 'chronic threat' to world > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News





Russia poses “a chronic threat” to the world and additional aid to Ukraine to repel the Russian invasion of that country is crucial, said Gen. Christopher Cavoli, commander of U.S. European Command.

Cavoli, who is also NATO's Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, testified today before the House Armed Services Committee.

“We are facing difficult times to say the least in the European theater,” Cavoli told the representatives. “Russia’s brutal and unprovoked war has ravaged Ukraine for more than two years. [Russian] Armed forces are destroying cities and destroying innocent lives on a scale we have not seen since World War II. »

Russia's dependence on China, Iran and North Korea to support its campaign in Ukraine is also concerning, he said. “These countries are forming interlocking strategic partnerships with the aim of challenging the existing order,” the general said. “This is profoundly contrary to American national interests.”

More than two years after the invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin shows no signs of stopping, Cavoli said. “Russia has no intention of stopping with Ukraine,” he said. “Russia represents a chronic threat.”

European Command is responding to the threat to NATO by strengthening its deterrence posture across Europe. “We have reinforced our eastern flank with rotational deployments of forces, we have expanded our prepositioned stocks and we have modernized our infrastructure to enable rapid reception of reinforcing forces,” the general said.

American and allied troops have carried out numerous exercises to demonstrate the new capabilities to be strengthened in all areas. “We are prepared to defend, and that allows us to deter, and we have deterred Russia from attacking our alliance,” he said.

Cavoli also said the European Command has supported international efforts to support Ukraine and the command has established a security assistance group. “Over the last 26 months of this war, the United States and our partners have delivered large quantities of munitions and critical equipment to our Ukrainian colleagues,” he said. “THE [security assistance group] facilitated a full range of training to promote unit readiness. We made sure Ukraine knew how to use their new equipment and how to maintain it.”

But Putin persists, and the fact is that Ukraine “remains almost entirely dependent on external support to stay in this fight,” he said. “The seriousness of this situation cannot be overstated: if we do not continue to support Ukraine, Ukraine could lose.”

The last tranche of U.S. aid expired earlier this year and Congress is before Congress to continue the funding. Allies have taken care of some of the shortage, but the United States is currently the main supplier of air defense shells and ground artillery to Ukraine, Cavoli said.

“I can’t predict the future, but I can do simple calculations,” the general said. “When I look at supply rates, … when I look at consumption rates, if we don't continue to support Ukraine, Ukraine will run out of artillery shells and defense interceptors air in a relatively short time.

“In my experience of over 37 years in the U.S. military, if one side can shoot and the other cannot return fire, the side that cannot return fire loses,” he continued. “So the stakes are very high.”

American leadership is also at stake. “Maintaining American leadership is essential,” he said. “Our allies are stepping up their efforts. But they need, and hope for, our continued leadership and example. By upholding our commitment to Ukraine and demonstrating unwavering cohesion with the NATO alliance. “As NATO, we provide a clear deterrent to our adversaries. If that fails, U.S. Eucom – alongside our allies – is ready to fight and win.”

