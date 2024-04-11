Kishida visit: Biden hails US-Japan alliance at state dinner





Washington CNN —

President Joe Biden celebrated U.S.-Japan relations, calling the alliance stronger than it has ever been, as he hosted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a visit Wednesday. 'State.

Speaking at a fancy state dinner Wednesday evening, Biden said the United States and Japan would continue to be partners in a changing world, reinforcing his commitment to strengthening vital partnerships in Indo -Pacific in a context of military and economic resurgence of China.

We are united around the same hopes, the same values, the same commitment to democracy, freedom and dignity, dignity for all. And today, without a doubt, our alliance is literally stronger than it has ever been, Biden said at the dinner.

Biden said we are at an inflection point and the United States and Japan will continue to stand together.

Tonight, we pledge to continue. We stand at an inflection point where the decisions we make now will determine the course of the future for decades to come, Biden added.

Japan has been at the center of Biden's alliance-building in the Indo-Pacific, with officials seeing Kishida as a willing partner who has significantly shifted the country's defense posture in recent years and provided support continued to Ukraine amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. That led to a day of good-natured appearances and announcements between the two men during the administration's fifth state visit.

More than 70 points covering a wide range of critical sectors were announced as part of the bilateral meeting between Biden and Kishida. They included a commitment to changing the structure of U.S. forces in Japan to improve how Japanese and U.S. forces are integrated, establishing a military-industrial council to assess where the two countries can co-produce defense weapons in order to improve cooperation, and elements related to the integration of anti-missile systems. defense between the United States, Australia and Japan.

These announcements are all part of a major update to the nations' military alliance, but some elements will take some time to implement, including changing the U.S. force structure, which will take several months for the two countries are achieving this, noted a senior official.

Speaking Wednesday morning on the South Lawn of the White House, Biden praised the monumental alliance between our two great democracies.

Together, we have made it closer, stronger and more effective than ever before in history, Biden said during a formal arrival ceremony.

He also recognized Japan's gift of 3,000 cherry trees more than 100 years ago as a symbol of this alliance, which bloom each spring in Washington, DC. Japan has committed to planting 250 new trees along the Tidal Basin to honor the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026.

Biden acknowledged the devastating history between the United States and Japan. He visited Hiroshima last year for a summit with G7 leaders and visited the Hiroshima Peace Museum, which traces the immense destruction of the American atomic bomb in the city in 1945, at the end of the Second World War.

It would have been easy for the two countries to remain adversaries given their bloody history, Biden noted.

Instead, he says, we made a much better choice: We became the closest of friends.

Today, Biden added, our democracies are beacons of freedom that shine across the world.

Leaders detailed new space collaboration at a time when Japan has expressed interest in landing its first astronaut on the Moon and outlined ways to strengthen people-to-people ties amid a lag in student exchanges between the two countries in recent years. The astronaut would be the first non-American to set foot on the Moon.

Some of these partnerships include a joint artificial intelligence research initiative between Carnegie Mellon University and Keio University in Tokyo, as well as another AI-related exchange between the University of Washington and State of Washington and the University of Tsukuba in Japan, according to officials. also include the creation of a scholarship to fund American high school students wishing to travel to Japan to study and vice versa.

But even as the United States and Japan strengthen cooperation across a range of sectors, the two countries have recently seen a divergence on the economic front, with the president opposing Japan's efforts to buy American steel.

Responding at a joint news conference to a question about the acquisition of the company, once one of the most powerful in the world, by Japan's Nippon Steel, Kishida described the $14.1 billion acquisition dollars as an investment in the United States.

We hope these discussions will move in positive directions for both sides, Kishida said. He did not say whether the two executives discussed the acquisition in a private meeting earlier in the day.

Biden, who previously said it was essential that the company remain American-owned and operated, said during the news conference – the first he has held in 2024 – that he remains committed to American workers.

Biden's meeting with Kishida will be followed later this week by the first-ever leaders' summit between the United States, Japan and the Philippines, with Biden pushing to bring Pacific allies and partners closer together as the region struggles with China's aggression and North Korea's nuclear provocations. .

Kishida said at the news conference that Japan will continue to call on China to shoulder its responsibilities as a major power, while striving to establish a constructive and stable relationship with the superpower.

We have confirmed that unilateral attempts to change the status quo through force or coercion are absolutely unacceptable, anywhere, he added.

All outcomes on the agenda are part of a concerted military, diplomatic and strategic effort to try to flip the script and counter Chinese efforts to isolate U.S. allies like the Philippines and Japan, according to a senior US official. administration.

The idea of ​​moving to a lattice-shaped multilateral strategic architecture is to flip the script and isolate China, this person said.

Although the leaders plan to announce the long list of military and diplomatic agreements during their visit, senior administration officials also sought to emphasize a more symbolic point.

The National Park Service said about 150 cherry trees would be cut down later this spring to make way for taller sea walls around the basin. Japan first donated trees to Washington in the early 20th century.

A senior Biden administration official called the original gift of cherry trees from Japan one of the most important diplomatic gifts in U.S. history, second only to the Statue of Liberty, a gift from France.

“I think you will find that initiatives like this, which may not be as important as new arrangements on military command structures or joint military co-production, but they are deeply meaningful for our people,” he said. said an official.

Even as Biden praised the alliance with Japan on Wednesday, officials acknowledged concern among U.S. allies over the prospect of Donald Trump's potential return to the Oval Office and what it could portend for U.S. foreign relations .

“I think we all recognize that there is anxiety and uncertainty in capitals about the nature of the future of American politics,” the official said. Do we also remain engaged in internationalist activities and in the kinds of bipartisan foreign policy efforts that animated the later post-World War II and post-Cold War era? There are questions and concerns there.

This story and headline have been updated with additional developments.

CNN's Kevin Liptak and Samantha Waldenberg contributed to this report.

