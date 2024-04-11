Goldman still expects stubbornly high U.S. inflation to fall this year





Goldman Sachs still expects still-high US inflation to slow in the coming months, even as investors have scaled back their bets on a Federal Reserve interest rate cut after A new study has shown that consumer prices remain sticky.

The consumer price index accelerated at a faster pace than expected in March, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The CPI, a broad measure of the costs of goods and services across the economy, rose 0.4% for the month, bringing the 12-month inflation rate to 3.5%. This is an acceleration from the 3.2% increase forecast in February.

The report shook investor confidence in the Fed's rate cut prospects, sent financial markets lower and sent Treasury yields higher.

Traders now anticipate a first rate cut from the US central bank in September, after months of thinking at the June meeting as the likely start of Fed policy easing.

According to Goldman Sachs, the U.S. CPI will fall to 2.4% this year, down from the current annualized rate of 3.5%.

“The problem is that right now some parts of inflation are still pushing things up,” Christian Mueller-Glissmann, head of asset allocation research at Goldman Sachs, told Reuters on Thursday. CNBC’s “Street Signs Europe.”

“In the last issue, it was transportation. We obviously have an increase in oil prices right now, and that's certainly something that's been a little bit stronger than what we initially anticipated,” Mueller said- Glissmann.

He added that the inflationary impact of rising oil prices will likely be limited as the bank expects OPEC to eventually bring its spare capacity online.

Gasoline prices are displayed at a gas station on March 12, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Scott Olson | Getty Images

Mueller-Glissmann said normalizing wage inflation was a key reason Goldman expects U.S. inflation to fall. On this point, he acknowledged that there were “more question marks” for the United States than for Europe in terms of wage standardization.

“But we would still say that many of the most common indicators of job openings, for example in the United States, are declining. So the job market continues to cool, so one would hope that this will allow wage inflation to ease a little.”

“Reinflation Flirt”

Last month, the US central bank left interest rates unchanged for the fifth time in a row, in line with expectations, and kept its benchmark overnight interest rate in a range between 5.25% and 5.5%. At the time, the Fed also said it still expected cuts of three-quarters of a percentage point by the end of the year.

The March CPI report fueled fears that inflation would prove stronger than expected and appeared to have reaffirmed the cautious tone of some Fed policymakers in recent weeks.

Speaking late last month, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said there was “no rush” to cut the US central bank's policy rate.

Separately, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said he now expects only one quarter-point rate cut this year, compared to the two cuts he he had previously planned.

“We've gone from Goldilocks optimism in the fourth quarter to this flirtation of reflation since the beginning of the year, and I think so far so good. I think the markets have handled this very well. change between a fall in inflation and a sharp rise in rates. the cuts to come, inflation actually remains sticky, and [to] rate cuts are being pushed back,” Mueller-Glissmann said.

According to Mueller-Glissmann, one of the main reasons why this has been the case “is obviously growth.”

“I think this flirtation around reflation is not just about inflation, it's also about growth, and growth has actually been remarkably good. And I'm talking about both the corporate sector, particularly in the United States- United. [where] “profits have been good, but also the manufacturing sector, which has started to recover, as well as consumption,” he added.

“It’s really important that growth continues to be good.”

CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.

