British Muslims give four times more than the average UK donor





British Muslims are the most generous group in the country, giving more than four times as much to charity every year as the average Briton, according to new research.

Consultancy firm Blue State reported that British Muslims gave an average of £708 over a 12-month period, compared to £165 for the rest of the UK population.

Researchers saw this across all income brackets and found it to be highest among those earning between £75,000 and £100,000.

The report also found that Muslims in the UK are twice as likely as the UK average to raise money through community events or personal challenges such as running a marathon.

Fatih Itani, chief executive of the Muslim Philanthropy Forum (MCF), told Civil Society that while he was not surprised by the findings, he was “heartened to see this report on the generosity of British Muslim donations.”

Donate to secular charities

When it comes to Zakat, the Islamic faith's obligatory form of donation, 61% of British Muslim respondents gave to Islamic charities, while 14% gave to secular charities.

However, one in two Muslims said they would be willing to give zakat to a non-religious group.

Almost half of British Muslims said they had donated Zakat on multiple occasions, indicating that there were multiple opportunities for charities to receive a share of individual donations.

About 73% of survey respondents donated more than the equivalent of zakat to charity throughout the year.

In addition to making financial donations, 17% of British Muslims said they had done some volunteer work themselves in the past year, compared to 11% of respondents overall.

They were also more likely to participate in community organizations, from 7% to 13%.

Giving abroad has been a big focus for Muslim donors, with 85% giving internationally in the last 12 months (compared to a UK average of 48%).

Three in four British Muslim respondents reported that they had already donated to support individuals affected by the war in Gaza.

Donations to food banks and charity shops were similarly high across the general population.

Implications for UK charities

“Giving charity to others is a fundamental pillar of Islam. Zakat is an obligatory donation for those who can afford it, and voluntary charitable donations are also actively encouraged,” Itani said.

“Every year, especially during Ramadan, we see the British Muslim community donating millions of dollars both within and outside the UK.

“It is important to ensure that the value and contribution of British Muslims to civil society is widely recognised, and that donors understand how powerful their giving is.

“MCF encourages all donors to give wisely and safely to ensure their donations have maximum impact on those in need.

“For charities working with Muslim communities, it is important to engage transparently and strategically to build strong giving relationships based on trust and long-term impact.”

Jasmine Miah, Chief Strategist at Blue State, said: “This study builds on research we conducted last year. A closer look at the national survey showed hints that British Muslims appear to be the most tolerant group in British society.

“We knew we needed to go further, and with this comprehensive survey of a total of 3,000 people, more than 1,000 of whom were British Muslims, we can finally confirm these findings.

“These findings have implications for UK charities and how they engage the whole of society to deliver essential services, as well as reflecting the positive and generous attitudes towards not only donations but also community life among the UK’s Muslim population. .”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.civilsociety.co.uk/news/british-muslims-give-four-times-the-average-uk-donor-report-says.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos