Trump loyalists kill vote on US wiretap program





For the third time since December, House Speaker Mike Johnson failed to win support for reauthorizing a crucial U.S. surveillance program, raising questions about the future of a law that requires certain companies to wiretap foreigners on behalf of the government.

Johnson lost by 19 Republicans on Tuesday in a procedural vote that traditionally falls along party lines. Republicans control the House of Representatives, but only by a razor-thin margin. The failed vote comes just hours after former US President Donald Trump ordered Republicans to kill FISA in a 2 a.m. article on Truth Social, referencing the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, under which the program is authorized.

The Section 702 surveillance program, which targets foreigners abroad while also scanning much of U.S. communications, is set to end on April 19. The program was extended for four months in late December after Johnson's first attempt to hold a vote failed.

Congressional sources tell WIRED they have no idea what the next steps will be.

The program itself will continue next year, whether or not Johnson manages to muster another vote next week. Congress does not directly authorize surveillance. Instead, it allows U.S. intelligence services to request certifications from a secret surveillance court each year.

The Justice Department requested new certifications in February. Last week, he announced that they had been approved by the court. The government's authority to issue new directives under the program without congressional approval, however, remains questionable.

The certifications, which are required only because of accidental collection of U.S. calls, generally authorize the programs' use in cases involving terrorism, cybercrime and weapons proliferation. U.S. intelligence officials have also touted the program as crucial in combating the flood of fentanyl-related substances entering the United States from abroad.

The program remains controversial due to a long list of abuses committed primarily within the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which maintains a database containing some of the raw data collected under 702.

Although the government says it only targets foreigners, it has acknowledged collecting a large amount of U.S. communications in the process. (The actual amount, he says, is impossible to calculate.) Nonetheless, he asserts that once these communications are in the government's possession, it is constitutional for federal agents to examine these wiretaps without a warrant.

An unlikely coalition of progressive and conservative lawmakers formed last year in an effort to end these warrantless searches. Many Republicans sharply criticized the FBI after its misuse of FISA to target a member of the Trump campaign in 2016. (The 702 program, which is only one part of FISA, was not involved in this particular controversy.)

Privacy experts have criticized proposed changes to the Section 702 program championed by members of the House Intelligence Committee, as well as by Johnson, who previously voted in favor of a requirement mandate although he now opposes it.

It seems congressional leaders need to remember that these privacy protections are wildly popular, says Sean Vitka, policy director at Demand Progress, a nonprofit focused on civil liberties. Surveillance reformers remain willing and able to do so.

A group of lawyers, among the few to ever present arguments before the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, said in a statement Tuesday that an amendment proposed by the Intel committee risks significantly increasing the number of U.S. companies forced to cooperate with the program.

Declassified documents released by the FISA court last year revealed that the FBI had misused the 702 program more than 278,000 times, including, as the Washington Post reported, against crime victims, suspects from the January 6 riots, people arrested during protests after the police killing of George Floyd in 2020, and in one case, 19,000 donors to a congressional candidate.

James Czerniawaski, senior policy analyst at Americans for Prosperity, a Washington, D.C. think tank that advocates for changes to Section 702, says that while its value is recognized, the program remains a problematic program in need of significant reform. and significant.

Today's outcome was completely avoidable, he said, but it demands that the intelligence community and its allies recognize that the days of unquestioned and unconditional spying on Americans are over.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/section-702-vote-fails-trump-fisa/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos