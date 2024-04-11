Games, sets, matches: Zendaya shows off her 'most shamelessly cruel character' at UK premiere of Challengers | Ent & Arts News





Zendaya said her new film Challengers gifted her with the “most overtly brutal and direct” character she's ever played.

The Spider-Man actress attended the UK premiere of Luca Guadagnino's film in London on Wednesday.

In an interview with Sky News, she said she was excited to add Tashi Donaldson to her acting portfolio.

“She’s so complicated, complex and messy, and I appreciate that character,” the 27-year-old explains.

“I don't think you always love her. I don't think you always hate her. That was my challenge, to let her have vulnerability and sensitivity, but also harshness and directness.”

Zendaya added: “I don’t always have to play the good guy. I like to believe that I have a character that is multifaceted and three-dimensional in some way, and I think she’s the most unapologetically brutal and direct character I’ve ever played.

“It was interesting to play someone of a similar age to me. We met her when she was 18, but we also got to see her grow into a woman and visit and understand different parts of her life.”

The Dune actress stars alongside The Crown's Josh O'Connor and Tony Award nominee Mike Faist, playing two tennis players who fall in love with Zendaya's Tashi.

Guadagnino, who previously directed Timothée Chalamet's Call Me By Your Name and Bones And All, is at the helm of the project.

“When you first start working, it’s like the first day of school, where we’re all a little shy and wondering how to get along with each other,” says O’Connor, who previously won a Primetime Emmy for her role. In The Crown on Netflix.

He said that his character, Patrick, was the most difficult thing for him to portray.

“Luca [the director] He took me aside, held my ear and said: You are the most confident person in the world. I guess I was being too pretentious, and it was scary, but I was so glad I was shaken up. [of my shyness].”

O'Connor said Challengers enabled her to raise funds for mental health charities.

“Having to go to the gym and stay fit was a new thing for me, but I loved it. While filming this film I continued to train and take part in the London Marathon for Mind charity, which was the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Challengers will be released on April 26th.

