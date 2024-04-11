Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addresses US 'doubt' over global role in remarks to Congress





WASHINGTON Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday in a speech to a joint meeting of Congress that his country stands with the United States at a time when history is at a turning point.

Kishida said the United States enjoyed a certain reputation decades ago for “shaping the international order” and “defending freedom and democracy.”

“You thought freedom was the oxygen of humanity,” he said. “The world needs the United States to continue to play this central role in the affairs of nations. And yet, as we gather here today, I detect an undercurrent of doubt among some Americans about this what your role in the world should be.”

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addresses a joint meeting of Congress in the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol on April 11, 2024. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Kishida said this comes at a time when the world is “at a turning point in history”, when “freedom and democracy are currently under threat all over the world”, as climate change causes natural disasters and as technologies such as artificial intelligence advance.

Japan faces “an unprecedented and greatest strategic challenge” from China,” the prime minister said. He also discussed threats from North Korea and Russia in Ukraine.

“Ladies and gentlemen, as America's closest friend, tomodachi, the people of Japan stand with you, side by side, to ensure the survival of freedom,” he said. “Not just for our people, but for everyone.”

He continued: “I'm here to say that Japan already stands with the United States. You are not alone. We stand with you.”

The prime minister said he felt a special connection to the United States after attending the first three grades of elementary school in Queens.

“We arrived in the fall of 1963, and for several years my family lived like Americans,” he said. “My father took the subway to Manhattan where he worked as a sales manager. We supported the Mets and the Yankees and ate hot dogs at Coney Island. On vacation we went to Niagara Falls or here to Washington, D.C.”

Kishida's speech marked only the second time the Japanese prime minister made formal remarks to Congress. The first was Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2015, and Kishida was present at that speech as foreign minister. Abe was assassinated in 2022. The last foreign leader to address lawmakers was Israeli President Isaac Herzog in July 2023.

Thursday's speech also marked the first joint meeting with a foreign leader since Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., took the gavel. Vice President Kamala Harris also presided over the chamber during the speech.

Congressional leaders had invited Kishida to speak before both chambers in early March, with Johnson saying in a statement that it was part of an effort to lay “a foundation for collaboration in the years to come.”

Before the speech, Kishida met in a room just off the House chamber with the big four congressional leaders: Johnson, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and the Senate minority leader. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. They took no questions, but Johnson joked with Kishida that he had brought a large press corps from Japan.

“Japan is a close and essential ally to both our national and economic security,” added Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. “This visit will deepen diplomatic and security relations between our two countries and build on the strength of decades of cooperation.

The visit is notable because Republicans, particularly those in the House, oppose providing foreign aid to countries like Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan; countering China was the focus of Kishida's visit to the United States

“China's current external posture and military actions represent an unprecedented and greatest strategic challenge not only to the peace and security of Japan, but also to the peace and stability of the international community as a whole.” , Kishida said.

He added: “Russia’s unprovoked, unjust and brutal war of aggression against Ukraine has entered its third year. As I often say, today's Ukraine could be tomorrow's East Asia. »

Before the invitation was extended to Kishida, the Republican and Democratic leaders of the House Foreign Affairs Committee urged Johnson to formally ask the Japanese leader to address Congress, saying in a letter that doing so ” would signal congressional support for this critical alliance and help members.” of Congress understands its importance to the economic and strategic interests of the United States. »

After the speech, Vice President and Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosted a lunch with Kishida at the State Department.

Late in the afternoon, Kishida participated in the first U.S.-Japan-Philippines trilateral summit at the White House. of the Philippines.

During that meeting, Biden called the United States' defense commitments to Japan and the Philippines ironclad.

Any attack on Philippine aircraft, ships or armed forces in the South China Sea would invoke our mutual defense treaty, Biden said.

In his remarks, Biden also highlighted technology and clean energy as areas to deepen ties between the three nations.

We are securing our semiconductor supply chain, he said, adding that the United States was developing telecommunications in the Philippines.

On Wednesday, Biden and Kishida announced plans to improve the U.S. military command structure in Japan, which hosts about 54,000 U.S. troops. The two countries will also form a military-industrial council to explore the types of weapons they can jointly produce.

Later in the evening, the White House hosted a state dinner for the Japanese leader, which included former President Bill Clinton and first lady Hillary Clinton, as well as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and CEO 'Apple, Tim Cook.

