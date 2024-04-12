UK News Media Rich List 2024: Highest Paid Media Executives





Clockwise from top left: Lord Rothermere, DMGT CEO and Chairman; ITV CEO Caroline McCall; Contact CEO Jim Mullen. FT CEO John Reading

With UK media salaries back in the spotlight with STV the latest outlet to go on strike over pay and National World journalists considering new pay offers, Press Gazette has updated its ranking of the highest paid jobs in UK media.

Topping the list this time are two RELX top executives with impressive salaries in 2023. Chief Executive Officer Erik Engstrom earned a total of $13.6 million this year, while Chief Financial Officer Nick Luff earned $7.1 million combined in fixed salary, bonuses and benefits. Payments are combined.

The British information powerhouse, known for its legal and scientific brand, has enjoyed great success in recent years, with its share price rising more than 100% in five years.

Three other information and analytics companies also ranked in the top 10, reflecting the relative performance of their sectors. The fourth highest paid on our list is Stephan Shakespeare, former CEO (now chairman) of research and polling company Yougov, who earned $4.7 million, followed by Informa CEO Stephen Carter (3.8 million) and former Euromoneys CEO Andrew Rashbass (3.5 million in 2021). 10,000) followed suit. According to 22 (recent data), he quit the business in November of that year.

DMGT, which topped the list when we last performed this analysis in 2022 with chairman and CEO Lord Rothermere, with total revenue of $10.9 million in 2021, fell to third place in 2023 after its highest-paid director earned $6.5 million. . When Rothermere takes over the company and takes it private in 2022, DMGT will no longer be required to disclose details of director remuneration beyond the total earnings of its highest-paid director, whose name remains unknown.

The highest-paid executives at Reach are Chief Financial Officer Darren Fisher, who earned total compensation of $571,000 in 2023, and Chief Executive Officer Jim Mullen, who earned $564,000. Company executives agreed to suspend pay increases in 2023, and Mullen and Fisher agreed to suspend bonuses. Fisher received more than Mullen after the company bought out the ITV cash bonus he lost by joining Reach.

The top paid broadcast executive was Global's unnamed executive, who earned $3.1 million in 2023, followed by ITV's Carolyn McCall, who earned more than $2.9 million, but this was down 22% in 2022.

Private limited companies often only list the salaries of their highest paid directors. In these cases, we included salary and company name, but not job title or individual name.

Key findings from the study include: RELX paid its executives the most, with the company's two highest-paid executives, CEO Erik Engstrom and CFO Nick Luff, pocketing more than $20 million between them. Of the 60 on our list, 29 executives representing 19 companies earned at least $1 million in compensation in their last reported pay package. Three Yougov executives accounted for the three largest year-over-year pay increases in 2023, largely due to large stock payouts. Executives at B2B publishing companies earned the highest average salary (2.5 million) due to large compensation packages for top leaders. A few companies like RELX, Informa and Haymarket. B2B media again topped the list with the highest average median salary (1.63 million), followed by consumer information companies (median executive salary 1.28 million) and magazines (921,000). Local media executives earned the lowest salaries on average. The average compensation for the four regional publishers on our list was 459,000. Of the named executives on the top 60 list, less than one in three (29%) are women. This is a decrease from 36% in 2022. The average salary of female executives on the list is 811,000 won, compared to $1 million for men. Average salaries showed a larger gap of 1.9 million for men and 1.1 million for women, due to the higher salaries of a small number of very well-compensated male executives. ITV CEO Carolyn McCall was the only woman among the 10 best-paid media executives on the list. Thirty executives on the list received pay increases of at least 4 percent, and six received at least double or nearly double their salaries. Note: For the 13 items on the list, we only know the salary of the company's highest paid executive as per the latest limited company accounts and we do not know the executive's name.

The Press Gazette Media Rich List comprises the top 60 highest-paid executives from UK news media and magazine publishers, broadcasters and information and data companies with a major publishing division. This list is based on the availability of public data found on the accounts of the UK's largest publishers.

For each, we used the most recent salary information available. Some companies have published information only for 2022, while others have published accounts for their entire financial year up to a certain point in 2023.

If an executive leaves the company or changes position, the reported salary and position will be based on the position the executive held according to the most recent salary report.

While publicly traded companies are required to disclose executive pay in their annual financial reports, including the names of directors and the various components of their pay, private UK companies are only required to disclose the amount received by their highest-paid directors in their Companies House filings. They are not required to identify those executives or report the pay packages of other individual executives. That means some high-earning executives at private companies who might otherwise be included on this list cannot be included.

The BBC publishes the salaries of senior managers earning more than $150,000, with everyone in the top 60 making the list.

For example, if a company has gone private, some executives who appeared in previous lists may not appear in this list. Highly paid executives from other companies (such as News Corp and Sky News) are also not included in the list for a variety of reasons, including being registered overseas or not disclosing their full director salaries in their company accounts. For example, News UK's Rebekah Brooks, who was one of the highest-paid executives in our last ranking, is no longer on the list because the company's latest filing reflects only a portion of Brooks' salary deemed applicable to News UK's services. does not appear in .

This list includes only the company's top executives and does not include talent salaries. Editors are only included if they have served on the outlet's board of directors.

If you think your company has been excluded, please let us know by emailing [email protected].

Who got the biggest pay rise or cut?

Despite difficult economic times over the past few years, many stores have increased or maintained executive salaries in 2022 and 2023.

Yougov's then-CEO (now non-executive chairman) Stephan Shakespeare, former COO Sundip Chahal and CFO Alex McIntosh all earned at least four times more in 2023 than in 2022 due to large stock payouts.

Executives at B2B media and information companies RELX, Informa and Euromoney also received significant pay increases.

Because some of the companies on the list are publicly traded, much of their executives' compensation comes from bonuses paid in the form of stock. For example, RELX CEO Engstrom's salary was $1.6 million in benefits, including base salary and pension payments, and more than $12 million in stock, stock awards and cash bonuses.

Nick Luff, RELX's chief financial officer, earned $916,000 in salary and benefits and an additional $6.1 million in bonuses and payouts.

Former CEO Yougov Shakespeare's base salary was $337,000, but he earned $4.7 million during fiscal 2023, including stock dividends and other benefits.

Many companies have had a tough few years since the pandemic, including Reach, which has been hit by declining referral traffic and advertising revenue from Facebook and Google. Accordingly, executives in 2023 will not receive performance bonuses for the second year and agreed to freeze their salaries. Reach's CEO Jim Mullen and then-Chief Financial Officer Simon Fuller are a far cry from their early days, with their overall pay packages increasing by more than 700% between 2020 and 2021.

Scottish broadcaster STV, whose staff recently staged a day-long strike over pay and planned further strikes, said its executives had taken an effective pay cut in 2022 due to reduced bonuses. The total compensation of CEO Pitts, who is leaving to join Global, will be 22% lower in 2023 than in 2022 at the start of next year.

