FBI chief to raise concerns over staged attack in US after Russia massacre





FBI Director Christopher Wray plans to warn Congress on Thursday that intelligence officials are increasingly concerned about the possibility of an ISIS-K attack on U.S. soil, similar to last month's massacre in a concert hall in Russia.

“As I look back on my career in law enforcement, I would be hard-pressed to think of a time when so many threats to our public safety and national security were so high at the same time. But this is the case today. This is not the time where we can give up,” Wray is expected to tell a House budget panel Thursday, according to his prepared remarks.

For months, American officials have been warning of the possibility of Hamas-inspired attacks on American soil, since the October 7 attack in Israel and in the context of the ongoing war in Gaza.

The March 23 attack on a Moscow concert hall by the Islamic State group's Afghan affiliate, however, has recently raised concerns about the likelihood that the group could carry out similar attacks in the United States and Europe sooner than expected. by those responsible. This massacre left at least 143 dead and more than 100 injured.

“[Our] The most immediate concern has been that individuals or small groups may be inspired by events in the Middle East to carry out attacks here at home. But the possibility of a coordinated attack here at home, similar to the ISIS-K attack we saw at the Russia Concert Hall a few weeks ago, is increasingly concerning,” Wray will say, opposing any budget cuts for the department as managers. work to repel threats.

“Every day, FBI agents, analysts and professional staff work side-by-side with thousands of task force officers from hundreds of different police departments and sheriff's offices across the country in our FBI-led task forces. On top of that, we provide technology and expertise, valuable investigative leads like DNA matches, and cutting-edge training to law enforcement nationwide to help them keep our communities safe “, Wray will say, according to the remarks. “So, reductions for us are reductions for our partners – the law enforcement and state and local officers who are on the ground, putting themselves in the line of fire – often literally. »

“Now is by no means the time to give up or turn back the clock. This is the time when we need your support most: we need all the tools, people, and resources necessary to confront these threats and keep Americans safe.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/house/4588342-fbi-wray-isis-k-attack-us-russia-massacre/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos