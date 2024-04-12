Sexual assault charge against US Marine in case of teenager found on base dropped





SAN DIEGO A U.S. Marine has been released from custody after a charge of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl was dropped as part of a plea deal with military prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Avery L. Rosario left Camp Pendleton last week, U.S. Marine Corps officials said. He pleaded guilty to the remaining charge of violating restrictions for leaving the base in a private vehicle in June 2023, the corps said in a statement Tuesday. Jocelyn Stewart, Rosarios' attorney, told NBC San Diego that the body said the action violated a body restriction placed on him for allegedly testing positive for THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

Rosario has already served more than twice the maximum one-month prison sentence provided for such cases. A special court martial on Tuesday sentenced him to prison, as well as demotion, forfeiture of part of his salary and administrative separation.

The latter means he will leave the corps this summer as a discharged U.S. Marine, but not under the risk of dishonorable discharge. The separation will likely take place within the next 90 to 120 days, the body said in its statement.

No further legal action will be taken within the military justice system, the branch announced Wednesday.

Rosario reached a deal with military prosecutors April 2 during a general court-martial, leaving one charge outstanding: the allegation of violating restrictions, which was referred to the special court-martial Tuesday, the corps said. The sentence was also handed down Tuesday, according to the body.

The charge of sexual assault of a minor was withdrawn. PFC Rosario was charged with multiple counts of sexual assault, all of which were dismissed, the military branch said via email Wednesday.

Stewart said the commanding general withdrew and dismissed the charge because she discovered prosecutors withheld exculpatory evidence related to her own team's discovery of the girls' multiple other affairs with men where she presented herself as being of age. This evidence was evident in direct messages from the girls' Tinder and Instagram accounts, Stewart added.

As a result, Stewart said, Rosario was considering suing the Marines for false imprisonment. He intends to pursue all potential civil remedies for his incarceration, Stewart said.

The U.S. Marine Corps was contacted for comment on the allegation that prosecutors withheld evidence that the girl had presented herself to the men as an adult. The body did not directly comment on this allegation, but responded in an email: The convening authority approved the plea agreement after consultation with the minor and her family through her attorney.

NBC News was unable to reach the girls' family for comment Tuesday evening. A family member of the teens told NBC San Diego after the hearing that they did not want to make a statement.

Rosario was arrested after a 14-year-old San Diego County girl was found at her base barracks, located in the north end of the county, on June 28.

The girl's grandmother reported her missing June 13 after she ran away and was missing for four days, authorities said.

Rosario, through his lawyers, said he met her on Tinder, an adult dating and sexual hookup platform. There, Rosarios' defense said, she introduced herself as 21 years old.

Rosarios' team reported having sex described as consensual at his Camp Pendleton barracks, which falls under federal jurisdiction, Stewart said. As such, she noted, it is highly unlikely that her client will face state charges.

Rosario is also unlikely to face federal charges, Stewart added. This is highly unlikely. There is no indication the U.S. Attorney would pursue anything, she said.

Cassaundra Perez, the girls' aunt, previously expressed frustration with what she described as a lack of transparency from U.S. Marine Corps officials and members of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service investigating the case.

After her discovery on base, she was found asleep in her bed at the barracks. The young girl was placed in the care of her grandmother.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Marine Corps statement concluded the case by saying, “As always, the command respects the legal process and the rights of everyone involved in the matter.

