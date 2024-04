The FBI fears a “coordinated attack” against the United States

Washington

A surge in confidence among supporters of the Islamic State terrorist group, reflected in a series of online threats against Europe, combined with the deadly attack on a concert hall in Russia, is worrying U.S. security officials.

National security and law enforcement officials have long worried that small groups or individuals are drawing inspiration from terrorist plots around the world to carry out attacks in the United States. But FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers Thursday that something more worrying could be in the works.

The possibility of a coordinated attack here at home, similar to the ISIS-K attack we saw in the Russian concert hall a few weeks ago, is of growing concern, lawmakers warned, using an acronym for the Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State.

Just days ago, police departments across Europe stepped up security after media outlets linked to the Islamic State, also known as ISIS or ISIS, published calls for attack on stadiums hosting Champions League football matches this week in Madrid, London and Paris.

The FBI warning also signals a potential shift in American thinking about the possible influence of ISIS and its Afghan affiliate, which claimed responsibility for the March 22 attack on the Crocus City concert hall in outside Moscow. The attack killed 145 people.

Following the incident, the Department of Homeland Security said it had no specific or credible intelligence suggesting ISIS had the capability to threaten the United States.

And several U.S. military and intelligence officials said that while ISIS had ambitions to carry out attacks, there was no indication that ISIS or any of its global affiliates had the ability to reach American territory.

The terrorist group is “struggling in various ways to establish a major capability that is relevant to the United States,” National Counterterrorism Center Director Christine Abizaid said recently. She spoke during an appearance on the In the Room podcast with terrorism analyst Peter Bergen.

Other warnings have focused on the threat to US targets outside the United States.

“IS-Khorasan retains the ability and willingness to attack U.S. and Western interests abroad in just six months and with little or no warning,” said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of U.S. forces. in the Middle East and South Asia. Senate committee hearing last month.

For now, the US Department of Homeland Security is urging Americans to exercise caution.

The United States continues to find itself in a heightened threat environment, a DHS spokesperson told VOA on Wednesday in response to questions about ISIS threats at various European locations.

DHS continues to work with our partners to assess the threat environment, provide updates to the American public, and protect our homeland, the spokesperson added. We urge the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement.

