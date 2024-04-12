Biden says US defense commitments to Japan, Philippines remain ironclad as he holds key meeting amid China tensions





Washington CNN —

The United States' commitments to the defense of Japan and the Philippines remain ironclad, President Joe Biden said Thursday as he hosted the leaders of those countries amid their separate territorial disputes with China.

The comments came as Biden hosted the first-ever trilateral summit between the three countries, welcoming Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to the White House a day after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's official visit.

When we are united, we will be able to forge a better future for all, Biden said Thursday in the East Room of the White House.

Both Japan and the Philippines have separate territorial disputes with China, in the former case over the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea and the latter over areas in the South China Sea.

Tensions between the Philippines and China have centered on Second Thomas Shoal, located about 200 kilometers (125 miles) off the coast of the Philippine island of Palawan. In the 1990s, the Philippines detained an old World War II-era naval transport ship on the shoal to help assert its claims to the area. The ship is now largely a rusting wreck and is manned by rotatingly stationed Filipino marines.

Meanwhile, China claims the shoal, which is in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, as its sovereign territory, as it does much of the South China Sea, in defiance of a ruling by international arbitration. Recent clashes occurred when Philippine attempts to resupply forces aboard the ship were met by Chinese Coast Guard ships firing water cannons at Philippine supply boats, leading to injuries to Filipino sailors and victims. damage to ships.

Referring to Philippine-China tensions, Biden said Thursday that any attack on Philippine aircraft, ships or armed forces in the South China Sea would invoke our mutual defense treaty.

The 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty between the United States and the Philippines, the oldest U.S. agreement in the Asia-Pacific, stipulates that both sides will help each other defend if either is attacked by a third party .

Thursday's meeting marks the administration's latest attempt to combat this type of Chinese aggression, and a senior administration official said before the meeting that the White House is very concerned about China's actions at sea from southern China.

What you will see is a clear demonstration of the support and determination of President Biden and Prime Minister Kishida that we stand with Marcos, ready to support and work with the Philippines at every turn, official said before Thursday's meeting.

Marcos said Thursday that the Philippines, Japan and the United States come together today as friends and partners bound by a common vision in pursuit of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

The three countries, Marcos added, are linked by a deep respect for democracy, good governance and the rule of law.

The meeting comes as the region grapples with uncertainty over China's aggressive posture toward Taiwan and the South China Sea, as well as North Korea's nuclear provocations and its burgeoning relationship with Russia , which brought the United States' regional allies closer together.

Japan has been at the center of Biden's alliance-building in the Indo-Pacific, with officials seeing Kishida as a willing partner who has significantly shifted the country's defense posture in recent years and provided support continued to Ukraine amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Kishida has pledged to increase defense spending by 2% of GDP by 2037 and has acquired US Tomahawk missiles to increase its counterattack capabilities.

Biden welcomed Marcos to the White House last year, demonstrating his intention to restore strong ties with Manila that had frayed under former President Rodrigo Duterte, who sought closer relations with China.

We will continue to support the modernization goals of the Philippine military, Biden told the visiting leader during the visit, promising that the two nations share not only a strong partnership, but also a deep friendship, which has been enriched by millions of Filipino Americans in communities. all over the United States.

One of the highlights of Thursday's meeting were several announcements aimed at supporting the Philippines amid these clashes.

A senior administration official also said the White House would announce a new infrastructure project in the Philippines on Thursday. CNN reported earlier this week that one of the announcements would involve the development of a new rail and maritime corridor between the Philippines' Clark Air Base and Subic Naval Base, a move intended to send a clear message to Beijing.

Biden briefly referenced this economic corridor on Thursday: It means more jobs for people throughout the region, he said. That means more investment in sectors critical to our future: clean energy, ports, railways, agriculture and much more.

The White House is also expected to increase Philippine military capabilities through new infrastructure investments, similar to those announced by the United States in India in the run-up to the G20.

In the days leading up to the summit, the United States, Japan, the Philippines and Australia conducted maritime military exercises near the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ), after Philippine ships alleged that they were being harassed by Chinese ships in the South China Sea.

The senior official added that the White House will also make announcements regarding open radio access network technology and that the United States and Japan will provide millions of dollars in funding.

Officials also said they would announce an upcoming Coast Guard patrol in the Indo-Pacific that would take place in the coming year.

This story and headline have been updated with additional developments.

CNN's Brad Lendon, Arlette Saenz and Kayla Tausche contributed to this report.

