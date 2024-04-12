Britain takes another step on its way out of recession as GDP rises | Economic growth (GDP)





The British economy moved a step closer to escaping recession as official figures showed growth continuing in February despite a month lost to construction and retail after one of the wettest starts on record.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.1% in February, in line with forecasts by city economists, while the extension of the recovery after January's growth was revised up from 0.2% to 0.3%.

Liz McKeown, ONS director of economic statistics, said: “The economy grew slightly in February, with broad-based growth in manufacturing overall and particularly in the automotive sector.” Services also grew slightly, with public transit, transportation and communications sectors showing strength.

Wet weather has disrupted many building projects, partially offsetting this, resulting in notable falls throughout construction.

The UK met the technical definition of a recession after contracting in the third and fourth quarters of last year. Ending the downturn will likely require continued expansion in March to achieve a quarterly recovery in growth.

Rishi Sunak is under pressure to show progress on the economy before sending voters to the polls in a general election expected later this year, with the Conservatives trailing Labor in opinion polls.

The latest figures showed growth of 0.1% in the three months to the end of February, the first expansion in three months since last summer, and a recovery in activity from last year's slump as rising costs forced households to cut back on spending. is showing. Life crisis.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said these figures were a welcome sign that the economy was reaching a turning point and that progress could be made if we stuck to the plan.

February's growth was led by manufacturing, particularly with a sharp recovery in automobile production, with output up 17.8% year-on-year.

However, construction production plummeted by 1.9% as cranes stopped at construction sites due to heavy rain. Britain's key services sector, which accounts for about four-fifths of the economy, also struggled to gain growth momentum, with monthly growth of just 0.1% due to weaker activity in the retail and wholesale distribution sector.

The ONS highlighted figures showing the UK's fourth wettest February on record saw sales in homewares and grocery stores fall, but online sales rise.

Conflict in the Middle East has also disrupted global supply chains, hitting retailers, auto mechanics and the health and social care sector, with around one in 10 businesses affected, it said.

Economists said GDP would have to fall by more than 1% in March for the overall economy to contract in the first quarter of 2024. This means that we are widely expected to emerge from a short, shallow recession. Business surveys also showed private sector activity continued to be strong in March.

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at consultancy Capital Economics, said: “As a result, we can safely say that after only two quarters and a decline in GDP of around 0.4%. [that] The recession ended in the fourth quarter.

But growth is expected to remain weak, with households and businesses under pressure from Bank of England interest rate hikes and prices of goods and services far higher than they were three years ago.

Despite the recovery in monthly output in early 2024, GDP remains below June 2023 levels and has remained broadly flat since early 2022.

Paul Nowak, general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, said: Our economy is still smaller than it was this time last year and growth is slowing. Real wages are still lower than in 2008. And millions are struggling to cover their bills.

After 14 years of stagnation, you'd be hard-pressed to find many people who feel things have improved.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: After 14 years of Conservative economic failure, Britain is in even worse shape, with low growth and high taxes. The Conservatives can't fix the economy because they're the reason it's broken.

