US to require background checks for gun shows, online gun sales | Gun control in the United States





The sale of firearms over the Internet and at gun shows in the United States will now be subject to mandatory background checks, the Justice Department said Thursday in announcing a historic new measure aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of criminals.

Closing the so-called gun show loophole, which exempts private transactions from restrictions on licensed dealers, has long been a goal of the Biden administration, and is specifically targeted in the rule published today in the federal register.

Under this regulation, it does not matter whether guns are sold on the Internet, at a gun show, or in a physical store: if you sell guns primarily for the purpose of making a profit, you must have a license. a license and you must conduct background checks, Attorney General Merrick Garland told reporters on a press call announcing the measure.

This regulation constitutes a historic step in the fight of the Departments of Justice against gun violence. This will save lives.

The rule, which clarifies who is considered to be engaged in the business of a firearms dealer, will come into force in 30 days and follows a three-month consultation period that attracted nearly 388,000 comments on the government's website. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco. , Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The White House estimates that 22 percent of guns owned by Americans were acquired without background checks and that about 23,000 more people will need to obtain dealer licenses after the rules are implemented.

There is a large and growing black market in firearms sold by people who deal in them and do so without a license, and as a result, they do not conduct background checks as required by law, the director of the ATF, Steven Dettelbach.

This is not safe for innocent, law-abiding Americans. In fact, it's really dangerous.

Garland presented the rule as a toughening of the bipartisan Safer Communities Act of 2022, which stipulated that all people who devote time, attention and labor to the firearms trade as part of a regular trade or business primarily to make a profit would be considered a reseller.

The regulation expands the definition of who must obtain a license and complete a background check before selling firearms, Garland said.

It will close the gun show and fire sale loopholes by clarifying how firearms dealers who go out of business must go about liquidating their inventory.

Intra-family transfers of firearms, or occasional sales to add to a collection, will not be presumed to be commercial transactions, a White House spokesperson said.

The new rule is the latest in a series of unilateral moves by the Biden administration to strengthen gun laws, while highlighting the difficulty of getting legislation through Congress.

Republicans were lukewarm to Barack Obama's nearly identical proposals in 2016, near the end of his second term, when Biden was vice president; and, with a current majority in the House, they have since resisted calls for meaningful gun control measures.

Last month, Vice President Kamala Harris visited Parkland, Florida, the site of a 2018 high school shooting that left 17 people dead, to announce the creation of a national resource center for help states implement warning laws.

In September, Biden nominated Harris to lead the first federal Office of Gun Violence Prevention, and the two men have repeatedly urged Congress to pass stricter regulations, including a ban on private gun ownership. assault.

For decades, many gun dealers who sell weapons outside of a traditional gun store, such as at a gun show or flea market, or through social media, have gotten away with it. conduct a background check on them, she told reporters on the call.

Every year, thousands of unlicensed dealers sell tens of thousands of guns without any background checks to buyers who, if required to pass a background check, would not have passed, e.g. to domestic abusers, violent criminals and even children.

This single gap in our federal background check system has caused unimaginable pain and suffering. I believe countless families and communities will be spared this new rule from the horror and heartbreak of gun violence.

Gun control groups welcomed the rule.

Gabby Giffords, the former US congresswoman who founded the Giffords Center to prevent gun violence after she was seriously injured in a shooting in 2011, said: President Biden stood strong and saved lives today today. His administration took bold steps to close a gaping loophole that allowed gun dealers to sell guns without conducting background checks and allowed anyone with the intent to harm to purchase a gun on fire, no questions asked.

This new rule will ensure that fewer people fall through the cracks and everyone is safer.

Mark Barden, who co-founded Sandy Hook Promise after his seven-year-old son Daniel was among the 26 victims of an elementary school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012, said: Although the Today's victory can never take away the pain of having my youngest son taken from our family, it represents the power of our collective voices when we come together to keep children safe.

We are committed to continuing the fight and will work day in and day out to ensure that this is not the last measure we see to expand background checks.

The group promoted background check legislation in both houses of Congress last year and lobbied for a vote, citing studies that show overwhelming public support for such a measure.

“We sincerely thank the more than 11,000 supporters, including teachers, parents, students, gun violence survivors, and other concerned community members, who have spoken out in support of this critical rule,” said Nicole Hockley, executive director of Sandy Hook Promise and mother of Dylan. , six years old, another victim from Newtown.

Their support has been a source of hope and we share this victory with them.

This article was amended on April 11, 2024. A previous version quoted a White House spokesperson as saying that gun transfers between families would not be presumed commercial transactions. This reference should have concerned intra-family transfers and has been corrected.

