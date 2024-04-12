Russia Ukraine War Live: Putin mocks peace talks as major power plant destroyed by drone near Kiev.





Britain accelerated its production of laser energy and radio weapons.

Vladimir Putin has mocked planned Ukraine peace talks and claimed Russia will never accept any plan that has nothing to do with reality.

Switzerland says it will host a peace conference in June to chart a path toward peace in Ukraine after more than two years of civil war.

But Putin insisted that Moscow was not invited to the talks, pointing to Switzerland's perception that the peace process could not happen without Russia.

They don't invite us there. Moreover, they think there is nothing we can do there, but at the same time they say that it is impossible to decide anything without us. “It would have been funny if it wasn’t so sad,” Putin said.

An energy company said it came as a horrific attack by Russia completely destroyed a major power plant near Kiev.

Centrenergo Chairman Andriy Hota said the Trypillya power plant had been attacked by several drones. As part of the attack, 80 missiles and drones struck several locations across Ukraine.

Mr. Hota said Thursday morning's strike destroyed transformers, turbines and generators. They destroyed it 100%.

Key PointsShow Latest Updates 1712917814 US House Speaker Talks with White House on Progress in Aid to Ukraine

House Speaker Mike Johnson is negotiating with the White House as he prepares for a risky mission to raise wartime funding against Ukraine and Israel through the House, a senior Republican lawmaker said. House Republican Leader Steve Scalise told reporters that Johnson has been discussing with White House officials about a package that would diverge from the Senate's $95 billion foreign and security package and include several Republican demands.

It comes after Johnson delayed for months aid that would have provided Kiev with much-needed ammunition and weapons as he tried to find the right time to push through a package that would be a painful political burden. Scalise said no agreement was reached. Obviously, an agreement will have to be reached not only with the White House but also with our constituents.

Alexander ButlerApril 12, 2024 11:30

1712916014Russian glide bombs are destroying Ukrainian border villages, but residents are digging.

Alexander ButlerApril 12, 2024 11:00

1712914850The Japanese Prime Minister says that support from the United States is essential for Ukraine's survival.

Japan's prime minister told U.S. lawmakers that Ukraine risks collapsing from Russian attacks without U.S. support and that Washington must overcome its self-doubt.

Fumio Kishida urged Americans not to doubt the country's vital role in world affairs and said Tokyo was carrying out historic military upgrades to support its allies.

Prime Minister Kishida also warned that Russia's victory in Ukraine could embolden China and trigger a new crisis in East Asia.

Alexander ButlerApril 12, 2024 10:40

I live in constant fear that he will die: Mother of jailed Putin critic says time is running out to save him

Alexander ButlerApril 12, 2024 10:30

1712912606Photo: Firefighters rush to extinguish a fire at the power plant. Workers extinguish a fire after the Russian attack on the Tripilska thermal power plant in Ukraine. (AP) Crews rush to extinguish a fire at the Tripilska thermal power plant. A worker stands on a fire truck while it runs. AP)

Alexander ButlerApril 12, 2024 10:03

Donald Trump's Ukraine peace plan does not mean peace at all.

Alexander ButlerApril 12, 2024 09:30

President Putin said Russia would never accept any plan that has nothing to do with reality (AP)

Alexander ButlerApril 12, 2024 09:28

1712907057200,000 people lose power due to Russian missile strike on Ukrainian city

Alexander ButlerApril 12, 2024 08:30

Alexander ButlerApril 12, 2024 07:51

1712902694British military lasers could appear on Ukraine's front lines to shoot down Russian drones

This world-class system, owned by the Ministry of National Defense, is scheduled to be operational within three years. But Defense Secretary Grant Shapps insists that in these critical times we cannot wait for the system to be fully perfected and that getting it combat-ready in the quickest possible time is the top priority.

Arfan RaiApril 12, 2024 07:18

