US Navy mocks image of captain shooting with scope upside down





The US Navy was mocked for posting a photo online of a sailor firing a rifle with a forward-facing scope, which social media users said showed America was going to lose a major war .

The Navy's official Instagram page posted a photo of Commander Cameron Yaste, captain of the guided-missile destroyer USS John S McCain, firing a rifle with a rear-mounted scope.

The image, also sent as an official press release, was captioned: From practicing firearms firing, to performing maintenance, to testing fuel purity and From participating in the details of sea and anchor, the #USNavy is always ready to serve and protect.

Social media users and other branches of the U.S. military quickly mocked the image, in which Commander Yaste also used a scope with the lens cap still attached.

The US Marines released a separate image of a Marine properly holding and firing a rifle.

US Marines appeared to mock the US Navy by posting a similar image on their Instagram account, but with the rifle properly held and fired – United States Marine Corps

One X user joked: We're going to lose a major war, while another said: Dear US Navy. The bezel is upside down. That's why we have Marines on ships.

A third added: Is this a joke or has this guy never fired a gun before?

Others pointed out that Commander Yaste was in an unusual position for target practice and that his grip was placed too far to the rear of his rifle.

Mike Collins, a Republican congressman from Georgia, posted a photoshopped photo of a gun with the barrel upside down.

The US Navy photograph has been removed and the press release recalled.

A spokesperson said: Thank you for pointing out our scope error in the previous post. The image has been deleted until EMI is finished!

The Navy defines IME as training in a phase of military service in which an individual has deficiencies, and is intended to correct that deficiency.

The caption for the original Defense Visual Information Distribution Service image said the captain was shooting at a killer tomato, the nickname for a naval target balloon.

He said he was watching[ing] live fire exercise while on board a ship carrying out routine operations.

Commander Yaste attended the Naval Postgraduate School and earned a master's degree in astronautics, according to his official biography.

