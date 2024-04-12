The UK has real concerns about AI risks, the competition regulator has said. Artificial Intelligence (AI)





Britain's competition regulator has warned that six major technology companies are at the center of the AI ​​sector, with an interconnected web of more than 90 investment and partnership links, citing growing concerns about the anti-competitive nature of the technology.

Sarah Cardell, CEO of the Competition and Markets Authority, said AI-based models are often modeled after general-purpose AI systems such as OpenAI's GPT-4 and Google's Gemini, which are used in consumer and business products. He said what is being built is a potential paradigm shift in society.

Speaking from Washington, she added that the enormous concentration of power they represent will give a few companies the ability and incentive to shape these markets to their own advantage.

When we started working on this, we were curious. Now, with a deeper understanding and a closer look at developments, we have real concerns, Cardell said.

The essential challenge we face is how to leverage this incredibly exciting technology for the benefit of all, while protecting against potential exploitation and unintended consequences of market power. We are committed to applying the principles we have developed and using all our legal powers to ensure that this innovative and structurally important technology delivers on its promises, now and in the future.

The six companies identified by the CMA are Google, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, Apple and Nvidia, a supplier of chips for training and using AI. The CMA said involvement in more than 90 partnerships and investments could limit diversity and choice in the market.

Cardell said the winners have leveraged all the dynamics of the digital market to gain dominance of several powerful platforms and are determined to apply the lessons of history to prevent the same thing from happening again.

Highlighting three interconnected risks, Cardell said competition in the AI ​​sector could be harmed by companies that control critical inputs, from data to chips, restricting access to protect themselves from competition. Companies that use their market power to distort choices about AI services; Partnerships between key players exacerbating concentration of market power.

The CMA first announced plans to research the AI-based model market in May 2023. An initial review published in September found that people should not expect the technology to have positive results globally.

At the time, Cardell said the positive future couldn't be taken for granted. There remains a risk that the use of AI will evolve in a way that undermines consumer trust, or that it will be dominated by a few players who exert market power that prevents the full benefits from being enjoyed across the economy.

The news comes as AI regulators around the world prepare for a mini-summit in South Korea to build on the AI ​​Safety Summit to be held in the UK in November 2023 and a second plenary meeting scheduled for Paris later this year.

